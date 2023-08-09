Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Michigan mom is charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say

Aug 9, 2023, 10:10 AM

FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the largest state budget in Michigan's history on July 31, 2023,...

FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the largest state budget in Michigan's history on July 31, 2023, at the Wyandotte Fire Department, in Wyandotte, Mich. The mother of a Michigan man accused of making death threats on social media against Democratic politicians, including Whitmer, is now facing federal charges, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday, Aug. 8, accusing her of lying when she purchased firearms that were later found in her son's possession. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The mother of a 30-year-old Michigan man who’s accused of making death threats against Democratic politicians is now charged with lying when she purchased firearms later found in her son’s possession.

Threats against public officials have become increasingly common in Michigan in recent years. A plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was broken up by the FBI in 2020, and prosecutors have so far secured nine convictions in the case in state and federal courts.

The charges unsealed Tuesday against Michelle Berka, 56, come after her son Randall Berka II was arrested in March and charged with illegally possessing guns. Federal prosecutors say he made death threats on social media against the president and governor, as well as people in the LGBTQ community.

Authorities say Michelle Berka knowingly lied when she bought five guns that were eventually given to another person, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court Tuesday and first reported by The Detroit News. While the indictment dated Aug. 2 does not name who Berka gave the firearms to, her son was arrested with four of the same firearms in March.

Randall Berka II — who lives with his parents — is accused of having written on a YouTube channel that “biden deserves to die,” a reference to President Joe Biden, and that he was “more than willing tot kill whitmer,” a reference to the governor.

Randall Berka II was involuntarily committed for mental health care in 2012 and declared incapacitated, which bars him from possessing guns or ammunition, the FBI said.

In March, Michelle Berka told the FBI that her son “scared” her and that he should be arrested and put in prison because she “does not think the mental health treatment is working,” according to a complaint. At the time, the FBI said Michelle Berka had purchased three long guns and one handgun for her son.

She faces up to 10 years in federal prison if she is convicted. Bryan Sherer, a federal public defender listed as representing Michelle Berka, could not be reached by phone for comment on Wednesday.

Another Michigan man, Jack Carpenter III, was arrested in February and accused of threatening to kill state government officials who are Jewish. He was indicted in March on a hate crime charge.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June made it more difficult to convict a person of making a violent threat, including against the president or other elected officials. The Biden administration had warned that the case could affect the ability to prosecute threats against public officials, which have increased in recent years.

United States News

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donal...

Associated Press

Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for a delay in complying, according to court documents released Wednesday. The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in […]

10 hours ago

Barricades are seen near the Fulton County courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The sherif...

Associated Press

Atlanta begins to brace for the potential of a new Trump indictment as soon as next week

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump and officials in Atlanta are bracing for a new indictment that could come as soon as next week in a Georgia prosecutor’s investigation into the former president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has said he’s in meetings “every day” to […]

10 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo released by Sherburne County Jail shows Anton Lazzaro. The formerly well-...

Associated Press

GOP donor Anton Lazzaro sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking minors in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A formerly well-connected GOP donor convicted of giving teenage girls gifts, alcohol and money in exchange for sex was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years in prison on sex trafficking charges. Anton “Tony” Lazzaro was found guilty in March by a federal jury of seven counts involving “commercial sex acts” with five girls […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, Fri...

Associated Press

The end-call button on your iPhone could move soon. What to know about Apple’s iOS 17 change

NEW YORK (AP) — Hanging up that phone call? The location of Apple’s red end-call button is set to slightly move with upcoming iOS 17 updates to the phone app, so be wary of your thumb’s muscle memory. As iPhone users know, the “End” button currently sits prominently away from other call options, in a […]

10 hours ago

File - A person stands outside of a damaged home after a tornado hit May 13, 2023, in the unincorpo...

Associated Press

Severe storms lead to unprecedented $34 billion in US insured losses so far this year, Swiss Re says

Waves of severe thunderstorms in the U.S. during the first half of this year led to $34 billion in insured losses, an unprecedented level of financial damage in such a short time, according to Swiss Re Group, as climate change contributes to the frequency and severity of violent meteorological events. Damages from convective storms in […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Unidentified road workers wear protective gear against possible asbestos contamination as th...

Associated Press

Montana clinic files for bankruptcy following $6 million judgment over false asbestos claims

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A health clinic in a Montana town plagued by deadly asbestos contamination has filed for bankruptcy protection after a judge ordered it to pay the government almost $6 million in penalties and damages for submitting false medical claims. The federal bankruptcy filing, submitted Tuesday, will allow the Center for Asbestos Related […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Michigan mom is charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say