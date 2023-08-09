PHOENIX – While somebody in Florida won the biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever Tuesday night, six tickets sold in Arizona hit for five-figure payouts.

The Arizona entries matched four of the five numbers drawn – 13, 19, 20, 32 and 33 – plus the gold Mega Ball of 14. That combination is good for $10,000.

One of those winners included the Megaplier option, which doubled the prize to $20,000. That ticket was purchased at the Safeway at Greenway Road and Tatum Boulevard.

Arizona’s five $10,000 tickets were sold at the following locations:

Circle K at Seventh Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Phoenix.

Safeway at Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale.

Fry’s Food Store at Rural Road and Southern Avenue in Tempe.

Corner Market at Hardy Drive and Southern Avenue in Tempe.

Speedway at Pantano and Golf Links roads in Tucson.

Where was the record Mega Millions ticket sold?

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach, a city on the Atlantic coast of Florida, east of Jacksonville.

The big prize had grown to $1.58 billion, a Mega Millions record and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

The winner gets to choose between the full value in annual payments for 30 years or the lump sum option of an estimated $783.3 million.

The grocery store that sold the golden ticket receives a $100,000 bonus commission.

What is Mega Millions?

Mega Millions is a twice-weekly lottery game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302.6 million.

Each entry costs $2, and players can add the Megaplier option for another $1. The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times. The amount is chosen by random before each drawing.

Until Tuesday’s record win, the jackpot hadn’t been hit since April 18, a span of 31 drawings.

What is the record for largest lottery jackpot?

The two biggest jackpots in U.S. lottery history were in Powerball, a multistate game with three drawings a week.

The record was set Nov. 7, 2022, when a single ticket sold in California won a $2.04 billion pot.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot fell just short of the No. 2 all-time spot, $1.586 billion from a Jan. 13, 2016, drawing. That prize was split three ways by tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Here’s a list of the 10 largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history, with amount, game, date and state/states of winning tickets:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022, California.

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016, California, Florida, Tennessee.

3. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023, Florida.

4. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018, South Carolina.

5. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023, Maine.

6. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022, Illinois.

7. $1.080 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023, California.

8. $1.050 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021, Michigan.

9. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019, Wisconsin.

10. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 8, 23, 2017, Massachusetts.

