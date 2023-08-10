PHOENIX — The state of Arizona’s standard license plate was named the best in the country, according to a recent survey.

The plate that displays a gradient turquoise, white and golden sunset, with teal letters and purple cacti, earned its spot as the best for capturing the state’s spirit, according to Insurance.com, a auto, home, health and life insurance advice company.

At least 1,000 U.S. drivers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia were asked which license plates stood out the most and why. The survey also inquired about color scheme, imagery and slogans.

“The Arizona plate was chosen first overall by drivers in our survey — they were attracted to the imagery and felt it perfectly captured the state’s spirit,” the editors said.

More than 60% of survey respondents who chose the Arizona plate said they liked its color scheme.

Here’s which license plates followed Arizona, ordered according to overall rank, and reasons why:

California: The red-stylized lettering on top of a white background portrays the state’s “cool.” Respondents liked the plate because the feel it is “bold and strong.”

Alabama: A majority of respondents said they liked the slogan “Heart of Dixie” on the plate.

Arkansas: The color scheme and simple design of the blue plate that features a diamond earned the state the fourth-top spot.

Connecticut: Drivers liked the simple, clean approach of the plate that has a simple blue background and “Constitution State” written along the bottom.

Outside of the standard Arizona license plate, there are nearly 100 specialty plate options drivers can choose from.

Most specialty license plates costs $25. A portion of the proceeds goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group.

