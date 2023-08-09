Crash shuts down westbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Peoria

PHOENIX — Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue lanes are closed due to a crash Tuesday evening in Peoria.

The crash happened at 71st Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

ADOT said there is no estimated time for the reopening of the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes remain open.

No further details were released.

