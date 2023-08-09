Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US Navy sailor’s mom encouraged him to pass military details to China, prosecutor says

Aug 8, 2023, 5:44 PM | Updated: 6:36 pm

U.S. Attorney Randy S. Grossman for the Southern District of California, center, speaks during a pr...

U.S. Attorney Randy S. Grossman for the Southern District of California, center, speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in San Diego. Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested and accused of providing sensitive military information to China — including details on wartime exercises, Naval operations and critical technical material, federal officials said Thursday. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO (AP) — The mother of a U.S. Navy sailor charged with providing sensitive military information to China encouraged him to cooperate with a Chinese intelligence officer, telling her son it might help him get a job with the Chinese government someday, the prosecution said Tuesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Sheppard made the accusation at a hearing in federal court in San Diego in urging the judge not to release Jinchao Wei, who was arrested last week on a rarely used espionage charge.

Prosecutors did not name the woman in court. As a result of that The Associated Press could not try to find her or people who could comment on her behalf.

Wei is one of two sailors based in California accused of providing sensitive military information to China — including details on wartime exercises, naval operations and critical technical material. Prosecutors have not said whether the two were courted or paid by the same Chinese intelligence officer as part of a larger scheme.

The Justice Department charged Wei, 22, under a Espionage Act statute that makes it a crime to gather or deliver information to aid a foreign government.

Both sailors have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have said Wei, who was born in China, was first approached by a Chinese intelligence officer in February 2022 while he was applying to become a naturalized U.S. citizen, and admitted to the officer that he knew the arrangement could affect his application. Even so, prosecutors say he provided the officer detailed information on the weapons systems and aircraft aboard the Essex and other amphibious assault ships that act as small aircraft carriers.

In arguing against his release, Sheppard told the court on Tuesday that when Wei went home for Christmas to see his mother, who lives in Wisconsin, she was aware of her son’s arrangement. She also encouraged him to keep helping the Chinese intelligence officer because it might get him a job someday with China’s Communist party after he leaves the U.S. Navy, Sheppard said.

The AP asked Wei’s defense attorney Jason Conforti in an email if he could speak on behalf of Wei’s mother and provide a response to the prosecution’s allegations. The AP also asked if he could provide contact information for her. The attorney did not immediately respond to the email.

Sheppard told the court that the intelligence officer told Wei that he and the Chinese government were willing to fly him and his mother to China to meet them in person, and that Wei searched online for flights to China this spring.

Sheppard said the officer also told Wei to buy a computer and phone to pass the information, and that if Wei provided a receipt, the Chinese government would reimburse him for the expenses.

Conforti told the court that Wei is not a danger to the community and no longer has access to any military information.

Sheppard countered that Wei’s actions put thousands of sailors at risk by revealing sensitive information on Navy ships.

The judge ruled to keep him in federal custody without bond.

The indictment alleges Wei included as many as 50 manuals containing technical and mechanical data about Navy ships as well as details about the number and training of Marines during an upcoming exercise.

Sheppard said Wei has made $10,000 to $15,000 in the past year from the arrangement. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

The Justice Department also charged sailor Wenheng Zhao, 26, based at Naval Base Ventura County, north of Los Angeles, with conspiring to collect nearly $15,000 in bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for information, photos and videos involving Navy exercises, operations and facilities between August 2021 through at least this May.

The information included plans for a large-scale U.S. military exercise in the Indo-Pacific region, which detailed the location and timing of naval force movements.

United States News

FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds a si...

Associated Press

College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching and classroom discussion about pro-abortion viewpoints. The 2021 No Public Funds for Abortion Act prohibits state contracts or transactions with abortion providers and also bans public employees […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who made threats at a rural Kansas home shot and killed by deputy, authorities say

RANSOM, Kan. (AP) — An armed man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy Tuesday when police coaxed him out of a central Kansas house where he had been making threats and he then fired a weapon, authorities say. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it is reviewing the fatal police shooting of Jesse […]

19 hours ago

A sign announcing a face mask requirement is displayed at a hospital in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Friday...

Associated Press

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US are on the rise again, but not like before

COVID-19 hospital admissions have inched upward in the United States since early July in a small-scale echo of the three previous summers.

19 hours ago

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game between th...

Associated Press

ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment

You know ESPN the sports media giant. Now brace yourself for ESPN Bet, a rebranding of an existing sports-betting app owned by Penn Entertainment, which is paying $1.5 billion plus other considerations for exclusive rights to the ESPN name. The deal, announced Tuesday, could take Walt Disney Co.-owned ESPN into uncharted waters. Disney is fiercely […]

19 hours ago

FILE — Supporters of Airbnb hold a rally outside City Hall in New York, Jan. 20, 2015. A New York...

Associated Press

Lawsuits filed by Airbnb and 3 hosts over NYC’s short-term rental rules dismissed by judge

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge on Tuesday dismissed lawsuits filed by Airbnb and three hosts over New York City’s rules for short-term rentals, saying the restrictions are “entirely rational.” In a 14-page ruling, Supreme Court Judge Arlene P. Bluth said having to comply with a registration system does not present an “overly […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Members of a group bearing insignias of the white supremacist Patriot Front shove Charles Mu...

Associated Press

5 white nationalists sue Seattle man for allegedly leaking their identities

SEATTLE (AP) — Five people affiliated with white nationalist hate group Patriot Front are suing a Seattle-area man who they say infiltrated the group and disclosed their identities online, leading them to lose their jobs and face harassment. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for Western Washington, The Seattle Times reported on Tuesday. […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

US Navy sailor’s mom encouraged him to pass military details to China, prosecutor says