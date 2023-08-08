Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Tennessee governor outlines agenda for special session in wake of Nashville school shooting

Aug 8, 2023, 4:40 PM

FILE - Two women hug at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29, 2...

FILE - Two women hug at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. In Tennessee, a request for police to release a school shooter’s private writings has morphed into a complex multiparty legal fight. With no national standard over how to treat such records, both sides claim their position is in the public interest. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday unveiled a sweeping list of public safety issues he wants lawmakers to address during an upcoming special session prompted by a shocking Nashville school shooting earlier this year that resulted in the deaths of three children and three adults.

The proclamation includes 18 different topics the Republican governor wants lawmakers to consider, such as mental health, gun storage and school safety policies. But notably, it allows lawmakers to discuss Lee’s proposal to limit dangerous people’s access to guns.

“As our nation faces evolving public safety threats, Tennessee remains vigilant and is taking continued action to protect communities while preserving the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” Lee said in a statement, adding that he has worked with the General Assembly to identify “practical measures to strengthen public safety.”

Earlier this year, Tennessee’s GOP-dominated Statehouse refused to consider tightening the state’s relaxed gun laws in the days following a shooter opening fire at The Covenant School, a private elementary school in Nashville. Instead, legislative leaders hustled to adjourn and ignored the pleas from distraught families to enact meaningful change surrounding gun control

Despite the Legislature’s initial defiance, Lee promised he would convene a special session and stressed that lawmakers needed more time to listen and discuss his proposal.

Yet in the weeks since, Lee has remained mum on whether he has enough support for his bill that would keep guns away from people deemed likely to pose a threat to themselves or others. Lee has also maintained his proposal is not a so-called red flag law, which he has described as a “toxic political label meant to draw lines in the sand.”

To date, 19 states have red flag laws on the books — many enacted after tragedies. Florida notably did so after the deadly 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Law enforcement officials had received numerous complaints about the 19-year-old gunman’s threatening statements prior to shooting and killing 17 students.

The laws, which allow courts to issue “extreme risk protection orders,” are intended to temporarily remove guns — usually for up to a year — from people showing signs of potentially violent behavior. In many cases, family members or law enforcement must petition a court for an order.

GOP leaders and gun rights advocacy groups have encouraged Lee to abandon the special session, and others have publicly declared their resistance to supporting any sort of gun control measure. On the other hand, parents of students at Covenant, gun control advocates and Democratic lawmakers have pushed for firearms restrictions in hopes of preventing another deadly tragedy. Both sides have bought numerous advertisements ahead of the special session, which kicks off Aug. 21.

Shortly after Lee released the broad proclamation, Democratic leaders pushed back, saying it falls short.

“For such a broad call, this proclamation somehow manages to miss the target,” Democratic state Rep. John Ray Clemmons said in a statement. “Gov. Lee has again wilted in the face of the legislative supermajority. The winners here are special interests and extremist legislators holding our state hostage. The clear losers are Tennessee families and school children.”

The fight this spring over whether to change Tennessee’s gun laws was further heightened when Republicans expelled two young Black lawmakers, both Democrats. Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled over a breach of decorum rules for their protest on the House floor, where they called for the GOP to pass gun control measures after the school shooting. Their white colleague who joined them in protest, Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson, was spared by a single vote.

After Pearson and Jones reclaimed their seats in special elections last week, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder sent a letter Monday to House Speaker Cameron Sexton on Jones’ behalf seeking confirmation that Jones will be restored to his committee assignments in time for the special session. Sexton has previously said that lawmakers who are appointed aren’t given committee seats until they are elected.

In a statement, Sexton said no committee decisions have been made yet for the Aug. 21 special session, saying he will announce those assignments during that week.

Sexton and other legislative leaders added in a separate statement that they are looking forward to “the opportunity to strengthen public safety and mental health resources without infringing on the rights of law-abiding Tennesseans.”

United States News

Associated Press

It’s very windy and dry in Hawaii. Strong gusts complicate wildfires and prompt evacuations

HONOLULU (AP) — Several Hawaii communities were forced to evacuate from wildfires that destroyed at least two homes as of Tuesday as a dry season mixed with strong wind gusts made for dangerous fire conditions. The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which was passing to the south of the island chain at a safe […]

20 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Apple...

Associated Press

Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers

The Supreme Court is reinstating a regulation aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers.

20 hours ago

FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds a si...

Associated Press

College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Six university professors and two teachers’ unions are suing Idaho over a law that they say violates their First Amendment rights by criminalizing teaching and classroom discussion about pro-abortion viewpoints. The 2021 No Public Funds for Abortion Act prohibits state contracts or transactions with abortion providers and also bans public employees […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who made threats at a rural Kansas home shot and killed by deputy, authorities say

RANSOM, Kan. (AP) — An armed man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy Tuesday when police coaxed him out of a central Kansas house where he had been making threats and he then fired a weapon, authorities say. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it is reviewing the fatal police shooting of Jesse […]

20 hours ago

A sign announcing a face mask requirement is displayed at a hospital in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Friday...

Associated Press

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US are on the rise again, but not like before

COVID-19 hospital admissions have inched upward in the United States since early July in a small-scale echo of the three previous summers.

20 hours ago

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game between th...

Associated Press

ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment

You know ESPN the sports media giant. Now brace yourself for ESPN Bet, a rebranding of an existing sports-betting app owned by Penn Entertainment, which is paying $1.5 billion plus other considerations for exclusive rights to the ESPN name. The deal, announced Tuesday, could take Walt Disney Co.-owned ESPN into uncharted waters. Disney is fiercely […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Tennessee governor outlines agenda for special session in wake of Nashville school shooting