Late night confrontation ends with teen dead at Peoria home

PHOENIX — A teen is dead after an altercation Monday night in a Peoria home.

Around 11:20 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Lone Mountain Parkway and El Mirage Road.

The caller said a known suspect, identified as 18-year-old Ryan Garcia, was inside the home shooting, according to Peoria police.

Four subjects reportedly arrived at the home and one of them entered without permission, authorities said.

An altercation followed between the residents and Garcia inside the home.

Gunfire was exchanged and resulted in Garcia being fatally wounded.

Officials said two of the subjects attempted to leave the area in a white Toyota Corolla, but they were later located by police before they could leave the neighborhood.

The occupants were detained as well as a third subject who was located nearby.

They were interviewed by police and released.

No charges have been submitted.

Investigators said the incident appears to be isolated and everyone involved knew each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

