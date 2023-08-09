Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Late night confrontation ends with teen dead at Peoria home

Aug 8, 2023, 8:00 PM

Police tape...

Police tape (AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A teen is dead after an altercation Monday night in a Peoria home.

Around 11:20 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Lone Mountain Parkway and El Mirage Road.

The caller said a known suspect, identified as 18-year-old Ryan Garcia, was inside the home shooting, according to Peoria police.

Four subjects reportedly arrived at the home and one of them entered without permission, authorities said.

An altercation followed between the residents and Garcia inside the home.

Gunfire was exchanged and resulted in Garcia being fatally wounded.

RELATED STORIES

Officials said two of the subjects attempted to leave the area in a white Toyota Corolla, but they were later located by police before they could leave the neighborhood.

The occupants were detained as well as a third subject who was located nearby.

They were interviewed by police and released.

No charges have been submitted.

Investigators said the incident appears to be isolated and everyone involved knew each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Arizona News

police lights...

KTAR.com

Crash shuts down westbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Peoria

U.S. 60 Grand Avenue westbound lanes are closed due to a crash Monday evening in Peoria. 

23 hours ago

Supporters cheer and use cameras as President Joe Biden signs a proclamation designating the Baaj N...

Associated Press

Biden creates new national monument near Grand Canyon, citing tribal heritage, climate concerns

Declaring it good “not only for Arizona but for the planet,” President Joe Biden signed a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon.

23 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County helping prospective homebuyers with down payment assistance

A recently approved program will help dozens of hopeful Maricopa County homebuyers with down payment assistance.

23 hours ago

US President Joe Biden hands a pen to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after signing a proclamation to designate...

KTAR.com

Read all of President Joe Biden’s Grand Canyon monument proclamation

Here is the full text of the proclamation President Joe Biden signed Tuesday in northern Arizona to create a Grand Canyon national monument.

23 hours ago

David Bellerson...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Chandler

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Chandler man who was last seen Monday night.

23 hours ago

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "My Body My Choice" at a Women's March rally outside the Arizon...

Kevin Stone

Arizona abortion rights coalition launches campaign to amend state constitution

A coalition of Arizona groups officially launched a campaign Tuesday to ensure the right to abortions by amending the state constitution.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Late night confrontation ends with teen dead at Peoria home