UNITED STATES NEWS

Bill Clinton’s presidential center expanding, will add Hillary Clinton’s personal archives

Aug 8, 2023, 1:45 PM

Former President Bill Clinton, by way of video monitor at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center during opening ceremonies in Little Rock, Ark., Nov. 18, 2004. Former President Clinton's library and museum is planning a major expansion that will include a new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute that will hold the former Democratic presidential nominee and first lady's personal archives, the Clinton Foundation announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, file)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bill Clinton’s presidential center is planning a major expansion that will include a new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute holding personal archives from the former Democratic presidential nominee and first lady, the Clinton Foundation announced Tuesday.

The Clinton Foundation did not release information on the size or cost of the planned expansion of the center, saying it expected to unveil more details next year. The center, which opened in 2004, features the former president’s library and museum and is located in a 29-acre park in downtown Little Rock.

The foundation said that the expansion would enhance the the center’s ability to host exhibitions, convene global leaders and provide educational opportunities.

The Clinton Foundation said it planned to work with Studio Gang, a Chicago-based architecture and urban design practice, to design the project. Studio Gang will work with Little Rock-based architecture firm Polk Stanley Wilcox.

“For nearly two decades, the Clinton Center has inspired millions of visitors, convened global leaders, and served as a catalyst for innovative social and economic development,” Stephanie S. Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation, said in a statement. “Studio Gang is the perfect partner to help us explore opportunities to expand our impact with a focus on sustainability and bringing people together.”

The new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute will also serve as a hub for the former first lady’s nonprofit and advocacy work, the foundation said. Hillary Clinton’s papers from her time as first lady are already held in the presidential library’s archives.

The center houses Clinton’s papers from his presidency and features a museum about his time in office. The center is also home to the Little Rock offices of the Clinton Foundation and the University of Arkansas’ Clinton School of Public Service. More than 5 million people have visited the center since it opened, the foundation said.

Bill Clinton’s presidential center expanding, will add Hillary Clinton’s personal archives