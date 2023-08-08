Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic civil rights city in Alabama

Aug 8, 2023, 1:29 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) —

Police in Alabama’s capital city said three people are expected to be in custody Tuesday on charges of misdemeanor assault in connection with a riverfront brawl that drew nationwide attention.

Videos of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, have proven crucial in investigating what happened, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said. One person has turned himself in and the other two have agreed to turn themselves in by the end of the day Tuesday.

“The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely,” Albert said.

The fight was largely split along racial lines and began when a moored pontoon boat blocked the Harriet II riverboat from docking in its designated space along the city’s riverfront, Albert said. The Harriet II had 227 passengers aboard for a tour.

The viral video of white boaters assaulting a Black riverboat captain and the resulting fight brought unwelcome attention to the historic city — which is known across the country for the Montgomery bus boycott in the 1950s and voting rights marches in the 1960s. The city in recent decades has tried to move beyond its reputation as a site of racial tension and to build a tourism trade instead based on its critical role in the Civil Rights Movement.

“I don’t think you can judge any community by any one incident. This is not indicative of who we are,” Mayor Steven Reed said Tuesday. He noted that the people on the pontoon boat were not from Montgomery. “It’s important for us to address this as an isolated incident, one that was avoidable and one that was brought on by individuals who chose the wrong path of action,” Reed said.

Before the fight began, the riverboat captain tried to contact the pontoon boat owner by loudspeaker. People on the other boat responded with “obscene gestures, curse words and taunting,” the police chief said. The riverboat co-captain took another vessel to shore to attempt to move the pontoon boat and “was attacked by several members of the private boat.” Albert said several people from the Harriet II came to the co-captain’s defense, “engaging in what we all have seen since on social media.”

“The co-captain was doing his job. He was simply trying to move the boat just enough so the cruise ship could park safely, but it quickly escalated,” Albert said.

The police chief said so far the charges are against people from the pontoon boat who assaulted the co-captain and a 16-year-old who got involved. Police are trying to locate and question a man who was captured on video hitting someone with a folding chair.

The fight took place along Montgomery’s downtown riverfront which the city has developed itself into a tourist and recreation area with restaurants, bars and hotels. The city has a contract for the riverboat crew to take tourists on sightseeing trips along the Alabama River.

Albert said while some made racial taunts, the police department does not believe the motivation behind the fight rises to the standard of a hate crime. Alcohol is believed to be an escalating factor, he said.

United States News

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declares a state of emergency Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Boston, citi...

Associated Press

Massachusett governor declares state of emergency amid influx of migrants seeking shelter

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday, citing an influx of migrants seeking shelter at a time when the cost of housing — already in short supply — continues to rise. There are nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 individuals – many of whom are migrants — currently […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds the scene after an early morning shooting at the Seventh Street T...

Associated Press

Last defendant sentenced to 37 years in mass shooting at St. Paul bar that left one dead, 14 injured

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 37 years for his role in a mass shooting at a bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured. Jurors found Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr., 35, guilty in June of second-degree intentional murder, four counts of attempted murder and […]

14 hours ago

Former President Bill Clinton, by way of video monitor at the William J. Clinton Presidential Cente...

Associated Press

Bill Clinton’s presidential center expanding, will add Hillary Clinton’s personal archives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bill Clinton’s presidential center is planning a major expansion that will include a new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute holding personal archives from the former Democratic presidential nominee and first lady, the Clinton Foundation announced Tuesday. The Clinton Foundation did not release information on the size or cost of the planned […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Aug. 3 The Washington Post on a threat to PEPFAR President George W. Bush could not have foreseen how successful the outcome would be when he told aides in 2002 he wanted a “game changer” to fight the scourge of HIV/AIDS in Africa and elsewhere. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Wolf Ramerez of Houston, Texas, center, joins others with the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of Tex...

Associated Press

‘Native American’ or ‘Indigenous’? Journalism group rethinks name

ATLANTA (AP) — The Native American Journalists Association is aiming to become more inclusive as its members vote on whether to rebrand as the Indigenous Journalists Association — a move inspired, in part, by evolving trends in cultural identity. The group, with more than 950 members mostly in the United States, is expected to approve […]

14 hours ago

A sign announcing a face mask requirement is displayed at a hospital in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Friday...

Associated Press

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US are on the rise again, but not like before

Here we go again: COVID-19 hospital admissions have inched upward in the United States since early July in a small-scale echo of the three previous summers. With an updated vaccine still months away, this summer bump in new hospitalizations might be concerning, but the number of patients is far lower than before. A look at […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic civil rights city in Alabama