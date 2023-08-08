Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

DJ Casper, Chicago disc jockey and creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies after battle with cancer

Aug 8, 2023, 11:37 AM | Updated: 12:28 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58.

Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday in a statement to WLS-TV.

“Casper was a fun-loving, giving person,” his wife, Kim, said in the statement. “He was a genuine, family oriented man. He loved Chicago with all his heart. He will be greatly missed.”

His “Cha Cha Slide” continues to be a favorite at weddings, clubs and many other events about two decades after it became popular. Participants typically dance in lines and rows, following commands to a funky beat on when and where to step, stomp, hop and slide.

Perry told WLS-TV in a May interview that the “Cha Cha Slide” initially was an aerobic exercise for his nephew who worked at a fitness club. It would go on to become popular in many countries.

“From there, it just took off,” he said. “I have one of the biggest songs that’s played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball. They played it at the Olympics. It was something that everybody could do.”

Perry said he was diagnosed in 2016 with renal and neuroendocrine cancer.

Doctors “went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat it,” he told the television station.

Perry said the illness caused him to lose about 60 pounds (27.2 kilograms).

“If you know me, you know I’m not going to stop,” he said. “I’m going to continue to go. I’m going to continue to go until I can’t go.”

“Anybody that’s going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you,” he added. “So, keep on doing the ‘Cha Cha Slide.’”

The Associated Press was unable to reach Perry’s family for comment Tuesday.

United States News

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declares a state of emergency Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Boston, citi...

Associated Press

Massachusett governor declares state of emergency amid influx of migrants seeking shelter

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday, citing an influx of migrants seeking shelter at a time when the cost of housing — already in short supply — continues to rise. There are nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 individuals – many of whom are migrants — currently […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds the scene after an early morning shooting at the Seventh Street T...

Associated Press

Last defendant sentenced to 37 years in mass shooting at St. Paul bar that left one dead, 14 injured

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 37 years for his role in a mass shooting at a bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured. Jurors found Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr., 35, guilty in June of second-degree intentional murder, four counts of attempted murder and […]

14 hours ago

Former President Bill Clinton, by way of video monitor at the William J. Clinton Presidential Cente...

Associated Press

Bill Clinton’s presidential center expanding, will add Hillary Clinton’s personal archives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bill Clinton’s presidential center is planning a major expansion that will include a new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute holding personal archives from the former Democratic presidential nominee and first lady, the Clinton Foundation announced Tuesday. The Clinton Foundation did not release information on the size or cost of the planned […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Aug. 3 The Washington Post on a threat to PEPFAR President George W. Bush could not have foreseen how successful the outcome would be when he told aides in 2002 he wanted a “game changer” to fight the scourge of HIV/AIDS in Africa and elsewhere. […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Riverfront brawl brings unwelcome attention to historic civil rights city in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama’s capital city said three people are expected to be in custody Tuesday on charges of misdemeanor assault in connection with a riverfront brawl that drew nationwide attention. Videos of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, have proven crucial in investigating what happened, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Wolf Ramerez of Houston, Texas, center, joins others with the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of Tex...

Associated Press

‘Native American’ or ‘Indigenous’? Journalism group rethinks name

ATLANTA (AP) — The Native American Journalists Association is aiming to become more inclusive as its members vote on whether to rebrand as the Indigenous Journalists Association — a move inspired, in part, by evolving trends in cultural identity. The group, with more than 950 members mostly in the United States, is expected to approve […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

DJ Casper, Chicago disc jockey and creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies after battle with cancer