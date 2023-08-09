Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chemical logistics company to build central Arizona distribution facility

Aug 9, 2023

PHOENIX — Chemical logistics company NRS Logistics America announced Monday plans to build a distribution and facility center in central Arizona.

The facility will be built on 40 acres at Ethington and Illinois roads, south of the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.

The first phase of the facility will be about 69,000 square feet, serving semiconductor and electric vehicle battery manufacturers and suppliers, as well as industrial markets.

Up to 30 jobs will be created once the first phase is complete, which is scheduled for the end of 2024, according to NRS Logistics America. The second phase will include rail operations.

When the facility is fully operational, there will be over 90 new jobs.

The center will include temperature-controlled storage for use in semiconductor chip production and EV manufacturing, as well as have the ability to accommodate bulk tank storage and lift operations.

“With our growing markets in semiconductor manufacturing and EV battery manufacturing, NRS evaluated several other states for our first North American investment,” NRS Logistics America President Yuichi Sato said in a press release.

“Arizona was the best fit for NRS’ expansion, providing proximity to the customer base, port operations in southern California and excellent value for land investment.

“The city of Casa Grande has also seen additional growth with several chemical suppliers and was a great fit for NRS to align with the other manufacturers in the are to offer our storage and transportation services.”

