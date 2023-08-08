Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Children’s contract with Aetna expires, leaving policyholders with higher costs

Aug 8, 2023, 12:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Children's)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix Children’s contract with insurer Aetna expired Monday and Valley policyholders could deal with higher costs as a result.

Aetna policyholders are considered out-of-network as long as the two sides aren’t in an agreement.

Phoenix Children’s, in a statement to KTAR News, said it would “work diligently” with Aetna to come to a new agreement that “supports the expanded, expert care we provide to children and their families throughout our community.”

The hospital added that the amount of routine denials from the insurer has been a holdup in negotiations.

RELATED STORIES

“The contracting process can be difficult and can cause uncertainty, especially for our patient families who rely on the expert care Phoenix Children’s provides at our 40 sites of service throughout Arizona,” Phoenix Children’s said.

The hospital was in a similar situation with United Healthcare earlier this year but came to an agreement a day after their contract ended.

Redirect Health Chief Medical Officer Janice Johnston told ABC15 Arizona there’s a trend with hospitals and insurers waiting until the last minute to tidy up negotiations.

“It is not just with Phoenix Children’s, not just with Aetna, but it’s a wide widespread problem,” Johnston said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "My Body My Choice" at a Women's March rally outside the Arizon...

Kevin Stone

Arizona abortion rights coalition launches campaign to amend state constitution

A coalition of Arizona groups officially launched a campaign Tuesday to ensure the right to abortions by amending the state constitution.

14 hours ago

President Joe Biden deliver remarks in northern Arizona about creating a national monument on land ...

KTAR.com

Watch: Joe Biden speaks about creating Grand Canyon monument

President Joe Biden delivered remarks in northern Arizona about creating a national monument on land surrounding the Grand Canyon.

14 hours ago

Photo of gavel....

KTAR.com

Arizona teens sentenced for attempting to smuggle AK-47-style rifles across border

Two Arizona teens are going to federal prison for attempting to smuggle AK-47-style rifles from the United States to Mexico.

14 hours ago

funding going to police departments to combat crimes related to the border...

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Hobbs allocates $3.2M to Pinal County to combat border-related crimes

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday announced $3.2 million in funding is heading to Pinal County to combat border-related crimes. 

14 hours ago

Storm clouds can be seen as commuters drive on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe, Arizona,...

Kevin Stone

Thunderstorms hit parts of Valley, but Phoenix’s official dry spell continues

Thunderstorms hit the Valley on Tuesday morning, but Phoenix's official dry spell continued after rain bypassed most of the metro area.

14 hours ago

caution tape on street...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed in crash involving 2 vehicles in Phoenix

A pedestrian died Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle involved in a separate collision, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Phoenix Children’s contract with Aetna expires, leaving policyholders with higher costs