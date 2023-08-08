Pedestrian killed in crash involving 2 vehicles in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A pedestrian died Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle involved in a separate collision, authorities said.

Officers responded to a serious collision involving a pedestrian just before 8:45 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man on the ground with obvious signs of trauma, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene, police said.

The driver told detectives he was rear-ended by another vehicle, which caused his car to lose control and strike the pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk, police said.

The other vehicle involved in the collision left the scene.

No arrests were made, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.