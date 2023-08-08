Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Mississippi candidates for statewide offices square off in party primaries

Aug 7, 2023, 10:05 PM

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia...

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Hosemann seeks reelection, but first must obtain his party's nomination for lieutenant governor in the party primary, Aug. 8. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A bitter Republican primary for lieutenant governor is one of several races to watch in Mississippi party primaries.

Republicans currently hold all eight statewide offices and a majority in the state House and Senate.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Primary runoffs are Aug. 29. The general election is Nov. 7, with runoffs Nov. 28. Here is a preview of statewide contests:

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Republican incumbent Delbert Hosemann is challenged by state Sen. Chris McDaniel and educator Tiffany Longino. In November, the Republican primary winner will face business consult D. Ryan Grover, who is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Hosemann is seeking a second term as lieutenant governor after serving three terms as secretary of state. He has touted a teacher pay raise, millions in new funding for public education, and a budget surplus. Hosemann has also called McDaniel a “pathological liar” and accused his campaign of “despicable” behavior.

McDaniel, of Ellisville, is a four-term state legislator who has lost two races for U.S. Senate in the past decade, including a 2014 election that he refused to concede. He says Hosemann isn’t conservative enough and has appointed too many Democrats to committees chairmanships in the state Senate. Both candidates have tied themselves to former President Donald Trump.

Longino, of Brandon, says she wants to expand Medicaid to cover people who work in jobs that pay modest wages and don’t provide private health insurance.

Grover, of Hattiesburg, says he wants to clog Mississippi’s “Brain Drain.” The state is losing too many educated young people, which is hampering economic growth, Grover says.

The lieutenant governor presides over the 52-member Mississippi Senate, appoints senators to committees and names the committee leaders.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican incumbent Lynn Fitch and Democratic challenger Greta Kemp Martin do not have party primaries.

Fitch was first elected attorney general in 2019 after two terms as state treasurer. Under Fitch, the state attorney general’s office argued the case that the U.S. Supreme Court used in 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion rights nationwide.

Kemp Martin is an attorney for Disability Rights Mississippi. She says Fitch was wrong to push the case that overturned Roe v. Wade, and women are worse off because Mississippi and some other states have restricted women’s access to healthcare.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republican incumbent Michael Watson and Democratic challenger Shuwaski Young do not have party primaries.

Watson was elected secretary of state in 2019 after three terms in the state Senate. He says his office is working to build confidence in Mississippi’s election process. That has included backing a law to strengthen proof of citizenship requirements for voting and shoring up paper trails for voting machines. If re-elected, Watson says he will conduct post-election audits in all 82 counties.

Young worked in the Department of Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s presidency and in the Secretary of State’s Office under Democrat Eric Clark and Republican Delbert Hosemann. Young launched his campaign for secretary of state after running unsuccessfully for Mississippi’s 3rd District congressional seat in 2022. Young wants to expand early voting and allow online voter registration. He also pledged to work with Republicans to monitor the state’s voter rolls.

TREASURER

Republican incumbent David McRae and Democratic challenger Addie Green do not have party primaries.

McRae was first elected treasurer in 2019 after running unsuccessfully for the office in 2015. He says he opposes screening investments based on corporations’ environmental, social and governance strategies.

Green is a former Bolton alderwoman and has run unsuccessfully for other offices, including treasurer in 2019 and state agriculture commissioner in 2015. She says Mississippi should set a $15-an-hour minimum wage, up from the $7.25 federal minimum.

AUDITOR

Republican incumbent Shad White and Democratic challenger Larry Bradford do not have party primaries.

White was appointed by then-Gov. Phil Bryant in 2018 and was elected to a full term in 2019. White’s office investigated the misspending of $77 million of federal welfare funds that were diverted to allies of Bryant. The Republican former governor has not been charged with a crime.

Bradford, a former mayor of Anguilla, says he would focus on protecting public money and would not get distracted by hot-button social issues. He criticizes White for attacking Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives at public universities.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Incumbent Mike Chaney faces challenger Mitch Young in the Republican primary. Bruce Burton is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Chaney was elected insurance commissioner in 2007 after serving in the state House and Senate. He says he has focused on making insurance more affordable, and he has touted efforts to investigate complaints and help residents recover from natural disasters.

Young, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2015, served in the U.S. Navy from 1979 to 1999. He has also worked as a machinist and engineer. Mississippi’s insurance industry needs to be better regulated so it can avoid the problems that have beset disaster-prone states like Florida, Young says.

Burton is a Belzoni-based attorney. He has run unsuccessfully for other offices, most recently in 2022 for a judgeship on the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Republican Andy Gipson is a former state representative who has been agriculture commissioner since 2018, when then-Gov. Phil Bryant appointed him to the vacant job. Gipson was elected agriculture commissioner in 2019.

Three candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination: Robert “Brad” Bradford, Bethany Hill and Terry Rogers.

Bradford is the emergency manager director in Adams County. He’s a military veteran and a fourth-generation farmer from the Mississippi Delta.

Hill grew up on a farm in north Mississippi, and she publicly supported the effort to legalize medical marijuana in the state.

Rogers, 19, is the youngest candidate in the race. He says he supports having a Future Farmers of America chapter in each high school to encourage young people to consider agriculture jobs.

United States News

FILE - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass waits to speak during a news conference in Los Angeles, Jan. 24...

Associated Press

Thousands of Los Angeles city workers walk off job for 24 hours alleging unfair labor practices

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of Los Angeles city employees, including sanitation workers, lifeguards and traffic officers, walked off the job Tuesday for a 24-hour strike alleging unfair labor practices. Picket lines went up before dawn at Los Angeles International Airport and other locations and a rally was planned for later in the day at […]

1 hour ago

Debris from a home that partially fell into the Mendenhall River sits on its banks in Juneau, Alask...

Associated Press

Bursting ice dam in Alaska highlights risks of glacial flooding around the globe

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The gray, two-story home with white trim toppled and slid, crashing into the river below as rushing waters carried off a bobbing chunk of its roof. Next door, a condo building teetered on the edge of the bank, its foundation already having fallen away as erosion undercut it. The destruction came […]

1 day ago

FILE - People attend an abortion-rights rally at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City after the...

Associated Press

In Utah and Kansas, state courts flex power over new laws regulating abortion post-Roe

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State courts in Utah and Kansas are set to hear arguments Tuesday in legal challenges to new laws on abortion as judges tussle with legislatures over how to regulate the medical procedure and its providers after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Those and other state courts have become key […]

1 day ago

FILE — In this photo released by the Colombian Presidential Press Office, May 4, 2022, police esc...

Associated Press

Once Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord, the kingpin known as Otoniel faces sentencing in US

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, the man known as Otoniel was seen as one of the world’s most dangerous drug lords, the elusive boss of a cartel and paramilitary group with a blood-drenched grip on much of northern Colombia. On Tuesday, Dairo Antonio Úsuga faces sentencing to at least 20 years in a U.S. […]

1 day ago

FILE - Penguins walk on the shore of Bahia Almirantazgo in Antarctica on Jan. 27, 2015. A new study...

Associated Press

Even frozen Antarctica is being walloped by climate extremes, scientists find

Even in Antarctica — one of the most remote and desolate places on Earth — scientists say they are finding shattered temperature records and an increase in the size and number of wacky weather events. The southernmost continent is not isolated from the extreme weather associated with human-caused climate change, according to a new paper […]

1 day ago

Independent voter Bill Mehlem comments outside the Old Town Newhall Library in Santa Clarita, Calif...

Associated Press

Republicans are talking up the possibility of impeaching Biden. Is it what voters want to hear?

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Bill Mehlem recalls a time when his politics generally aligned with conservatives, enthusiastically backing Republicans such as John McCain during his 2008 presidential campaign. But the stay-at-home dad has grown dismayed with the tempestuous GOP molded by former President Donald Trump, who is now seeking a return to the White […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Mississippi candidates for statewide offices square off in party primaries