Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

$1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot is 3rd largest in the US

Aug 7, 2023, 9:05 PM

Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana n...

Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Lottery players will have another shot Tuesday night at a massive Mega Millions prize that ranks as the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The estimated $1.55 billion prize has been gradually building for months thanks to 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was April 18.

Each drawing without a winner pushes the prize closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that someone in California won last year.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The $1.55 billion payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot would be an estimated $757.2 million.

The money would be subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

United States News

Debris from a home that partially fell into the Mendenhall River sits on its banks in Juneau, Alask...

Associated Press

Bursting ice dam in Alaska highlights risks of glacial flooding around the globe

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The gray, two-story home with white trim toppled and slid, crashing into the river below as rushing waters carried off a bobbing chunk of its roof. Next door, a condo building teetered on the edge of the bank, its foundation already having fallen away as erosion undercut it. The destruction came […]

1 day ago

FILE - People attend an abortion-rights rally at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City after the...

Associated Press

In Utah and Kansas, state courts flex power over new laws regulating abortion post-Roe

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State courts in Utah and Kansas are set to hear arguments Tuesday in legal challenges to new laws on abortion as judges tussle with legislatures over how to regulate the medical procedure and its providers after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Those and other state courts have become key […]

1 day ago

FILE — In this photo released by the Colombian Presidential Press Office, May 4, 2022, police esc...

Associated Press

Once Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord, the kingpin known as Otoniel faces sentencing in US

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, the man known as Otoniel was seen as one of the world’s most dangerous drug lords, the elusive boss of a cartel and paramilitary group with a blood-drenched grip on much of northern Colombia. On Tuesday, Dairo Antonio Úsuga faces sentencing to at least 20 years in a U.S. […]

1 day ago

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia...

Associated Press

Mississippi candidates for statewide offices square off in party primaries

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A bitter Republican primary for lieutenant governor is one of several races to watch in Mississippi party primaries. Republicans currently hold all eight statewide offices and a majority in the state House and Senate. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. Primary runoffs are Aug. 29. The general election is Nov. […]

1 day ago

FILE - Penguins walk on the shore of Bahia Almirantazgo in Antarctica on Jan. 27, 2015. A new study...

Associated Press

Even frozen Antarctica is being walloped by climate extremes, scientists find

Even in Antarctica — one of the most remote and desolate places on Earth — scientists say they are finding shattered temperature records and an increase in the size and number of wacky weather events. The southernmost continent is not isolated from the extreme weather associated with human-caused climate change, according to a new paper […]

1 day ago

Independent voter Bill Mehlem comments outside the Old Town Newhall Library in Santa Clarita, Calif...

Associated Press

Republicans are talking up the possibility of impeaching Biden. Is it what voters want to hear?

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Bill Mehlem recalls a time when his politics generally aligned with conservatives, enthusiastically backing Republicans such as John McCain during his 2008 presidential campaign. But the stay-at-home dad has grown dismayed with the tempestuous GOP molded by former President Donald Trump, who is now seeking a return to the White […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

$1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot is 3rd largest in the US