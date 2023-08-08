Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Funeral planned in Philadelphia for O’Shae Sibley, who was killed in confrontation over dancing

Aug 7, 2023, 9:03 PM

This undated photo shows O'Shae Sibley, center, during a class at the Ailey Extension dance school ...

This undated photo shows O'Shae Sibley, center, during a class at the Ailey Extension dance school in New York. The fatal stabbing of Sibley, who was gay, after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyoncé song and a group of young men who apparently took offense has outraged New York City's LGBTQ community and spurred Beyoncé herself to post a tribute. (Photo Courtesy of Whitney Brown and Ailey Extension via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Photo Courtesy of Whitney Brown and Ailey Extension via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A funeral will be held Tuesday in Philadelphia for O’Shae Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.

Friends of the slain 28-year-old were expected to celebrate his life at a historic opera house in the city where Sibley grew up and performed before moving to New York to pursue his career as a dancer. He had performed with the dance company Philadanco and used dance to celebrate his LGBTQ+ identity.

Brooklyn prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old high school student with hate-motivated murder in the death of Sibley, who was Black.

The stabbing happened after a group of teenagers got into an argument with Sibley and his friends as they danced shirtless to a Beyoncé song while they gassed up their car.

Police said the teens used homophobic slurs and made anti-Black statements.

Security camera video showed the argument had broken up and both groups had walked away when Sibley and his friends abruptly returned and crossed a parking lot to confront the white 17-year-old, who was recording with his phone.

In the video, Sibley could be seen following the teen and then lunging at him. The stabbing happened out of a clear view of the cameras.

At least one witness told reporters some of the teens had objected to the dancers’ behavior because they were Muslim. The mother and lawyer of the 17-year-old boy charged in the stabbing, though, said he is actually a Christian who wears a cross and goes to church.

The teen’s grandmother told the Daily News he was just defending himself.

Sibley’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from politicians and some celebrities, including Beyoncé and the filmmaker Spike Lee.

United States News

Debris from a home that partially fell into the Mendenhall River sits on its banks in Juneau, Alask...

Associated Press

Bursting ice dam in Alaska highlights risks of glacial flooding around the globe

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The gray, two-story home with white trim toppled and slid, crashing into the river below as rushing waters carried off a bobbing chunk of its roof. Next door, a condo building teetered on the edge of the bank, its foundation already having fallen away as erosion undercut it. The destruction came […]

1 day ago

FILE - People attend an abortion-rights rally at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City after the...

Associated Press

In Utah and Kansas, state courts flex power over new laws regulating abortion post-Roe

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State courts in Utah and Kansas are set to hear arguments Tuesday in legal challenges to new laws on abortion as judges tussle with legislatures over how to regulate the medical procedure and its providers after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Those and other state courts have become key […]

1 day ago

FILE — In this photo released by the Colombian Presidential Press Office, May 4, 2022, police esc...

Associated Press

Once Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord, the kingpin known as Otoniel faces sentencing in US

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, the man known as Otoniel was seen as one of the world’s most dangerous drug lords, the elusive boss of a cartel and paramilitary group with a blood-drenched grip on much of northern Colombia. On Tuesday, Dairo Antonio Úsuga faces sentencing to at least 20 years in a U.S. […]

1 day ago

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia...

Associated Press

Mississippi candidates for statewide offices square off in party primaries

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A bitter Republican primary for lieutenant governor is one of several races to watch in Mississippi party primaries. Republicans currently hold all eight statewide offices and a majority in the state House and Senate. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. Primary runoffs are Aug. 29. The general election is Nov. […]

1 day ago

FILE - Penguins walk on the shore of Bahia Almirantazgo in Antarctica on Jan. 27, 2015. A new study...

Associated Press

Even frozen Antarctica is being walloped by climate extremes, scientists find

Even in Antarctica — one of the most remote and desolate places on Earth — scientists say they are finding shattered temperature records and an increase in the size and number of wacky weather events. The southernmost continent is not isolated from the extreme weather associated with human-caused climate change, according to a new paper […]

1 day ago

Independent voter Bill Mehlem comments outside the Old Town Newhall Library in Santa Clarita, Calif...

Associated Press

Republicans are talking up the possibility of impeaching Biden. Is it what voters want to hear?

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Bill Mehlem recalls a time when his politics generally aligned with conservatives, enthusiastically backing Republicans such as John McCain during his 2008 presidential campaign. But the stay-at-home dad has grown dismayed with the tempestuous GOP molded by former President Donald Trump, who is now seeking a return to the White […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Funeral planned in Philadelphia for O’Shae Sibley, who was killed in confrontation over dancing