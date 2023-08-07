Close
Northbound State Route 87 partially reopens near Fountain Hills after brush fire

Aug 7, 2023, 4:36 PM | Updated: 6:03 pm

(Creative Commons Photo)...

(Creative Commons Photo)

(Creative Commons Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX —  Parts of northbound State Route 87 has reopened near Fountain Hills on Monday afternoon after a brushfire, authorities said.

The right lane remains closed at milepost 204 for about 14 miles north of the metro Phoenix suburb.

The blaze closed the highway around 4:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

There was no estimated time to reopen the highway.

No other information was available.

