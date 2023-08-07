PHOENIX — Parts of northbound State Route 87 has reopened near Fountain Hills on Monday afternoon after a brushfire, authorities said.

The right lane remains closed at milepost 204 for about 14 miles north of the metro Phoenix suburb.

The blaze closed the highway around 4:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

SR 87 NB is CLOSED due to a brush fire at milepost 204 (about 14 miles north of Fountain Hills). There's no estimated time to reopen the road. pic.twitter.com/C9Mc6tOk1n — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 7, 2023

There was no estimated time to reopen the highway.

No other information was available.

