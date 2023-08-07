Close
Fargo officer wounded in fatal shooting while responding to crash to leave hospital

Aug 7, 2023, 3:12 PM

This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Tyler Hawes. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer was killed and Hawes and another were wounded before a fourth officer killed him. (The City of Fargo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(The City of Fargo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo police officer wounded last month by a shooter who killed an officer and injured another is expected to leave the hospital on Monday, police said.

Officer Tyler Hawes, who was wounded along with officer Andrew Dotas, was “anticipated to be released” from the hospital, the Fargo Police Department announced on Facebook. Dotas left the hospital Saturday.

Dotas, Hawes and a bystander, Karlee Koswick, were wounded when Mohamad Barakat opened fire on them as police responded July 14 to a routine traffic crash. Barakat fatally shot officer Jake Wallin, 23. A fourth officer, Zach Robinson, shot and killed Barakat, 37.

After the shooting, investigators found guns, 1,800 rounds of ammunition and explosives in Barakat’s vehicle. Authorities have said he appeared to have been planning a larger attack on the day of the shooting, when summer festivities were underway in the Fargo area.

Police visited Barakat’s home and interviewed him at least twice in recent years due to concerns related to his guns, though authorities say he appeared to have acquired the weapons legally.

