Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Trump lawyers say proposed protective order is too broad, urge judge to impose more limited rules

Aug 7, 2023, 2:18 PM

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala in Columbia, S.C., Sat...

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Donald Trump’s legal team on Monday urged the judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against the former president to reject prosecutors’ proposed protective order concerning evidence in the case, describing it as overly broad.

Lawyers for the early 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner said the judge should impose a more limited protective order that would prevent the defense team from publicly disclosing only materials deemed “sensitive,” such as grand jury witness testimony.

“In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict First Amendment rights. Worse, it does so against its administration’s primary political opponent, during an election season in which the administration, prominent party members, and media allies have campaigned on the indictment and proliferated its false allegations,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

The defense filing was in response to a request Friday from special counsel Jack Smith’s team for a protective order restricting the public disclosure of evidence in the case accusing Trump of conspiring to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.

Prosecutors’ proposed protective order seeks to prevent Trump and his lawyers from disclosing materials provided by the government to anyone other than people on his legal team, possible witnesses, the witnesses’ lawyers or others approved by the court. It would put stricter limits on “sensitive materials.”

Protective orders aren’t unusual in criminal cases, but prosecutors said it was especially important in this case because Trump routinely takes to social media to discuss the legal cases against him. They expressed concern that the Republican ex-president might improperly share sensitive information online that could have a “harmful chilling effect on witnesses.”

Prosecutors included a screenshot in their filing of a post from Trump’s Truth Social platform from on Friday in which Trump wrote, in all capital letters, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case as well as another federal case brought by Smith that accuses Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

A Trump spokesperson said the former president’s social media post “is the definition of political speech” and was made in response to “dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs.”

United States News

Associated Press

New York City doctor charged with sexually assaulting unconscious patients and filming it

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City doctor was charged Monday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of at least six women, including several patients who were drugged, filmed and assaulted during appointments at a prestigious local hospital, prosecutors said. Zhi Alan Cheng was arraigned Monday on charges of sexually abusing three of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana teacher with ‘kill list’ of students, staff sentenced to 2½ years on probation

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A former fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana who was charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has been sentenced to 2½ years on probation. Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith pleaded guilty Friday to an intimidation charge in […]

14 hours ago

Adam Montgomery is led to the defense table for his sentencing hearing in Hillsborough County Super...

Associated Press

Father of missing girl Harmony Montgomery insists he didn’t kill his daughter

A New Hampshire father proclaimed his innocence in the murder of Harmony Montgomery, his 5-year-old daughter who vanished in 2019 after he was awarded custody and is presumed dead. Adam Montgomery, 33, spoke before being sentenced Monday on unrelated gun charges. Harmony was reported missing in November 2021, nearly two years after investigators say her […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Family members of the victims embrace following the arraignment of Christopher Ferguson, Tue...

Associated Press

Judge says man charged with killing 3 in suburban Boston mentally incompetent for trial

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A man charged in connection with the triple homicide of a couple marking their 50th wedding anniversary and the woman’s 97-year-old mother in suburban Boston was found by a judge on Monday to be mentally incompetent to stand trial. During a hearing in Newton District Court, the judge ordered Christopher Ferguson, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

DC area braces for destructive evening storms, hail and tornadoes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. The Office of Personnel Management announced Monday that all non-emergency employees would have to depart before 3 p.m., when all federal offices would close. This rare […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by Washington County, Ark., Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. ...

Associated Press

Appeals court upholds Josh Duggar’s conviction for downloading child sex abuse images

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld Josh Duggar’s conviction for downloading child sexual abuse images, rejecting the former reality television star’s argument that a judge should have suppressed statements he made to investigators during the search that found the images. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Trump lawyers say proposed protective order is too broad, urge judge to impose more limited rules