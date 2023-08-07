Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

DC area braces for destructive evening storms, hail and tornadoes

Aug 7, 2023, 1:30 PM | Updated: 3:24 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington area on Monday braced for a looming forecast of destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning, and officials warned residents to prepare for the worst.

Rain began falling in the Washington shortly after 5 p.m. and the skies gradually turned an ominous dark gray, a precursor to the severe weather and mass power outages that were predicted. Officials warned residents to stay indoors and prepare for the worst.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the greater D.C. area, lasting until 9 p.m., as well as a flood warning extending through Tuesday morning. A special Weather Service statement warned, “There is a significant threat for damaging and locally destructive hurricane-force winds, along with the potential for large hail and tornadoes, even strong tornadoes.”

The storms’ spread was massive, with tornado watches posted across 10 states from Tennessee to New York. But the National Weather Service said the area of greatest concern centered in the Washington-Baltimore region.

By late Monday afternoon, more than 1,300 U.S. flights had been canceled and 5,500 delayed, according to FlightAware. More than a quarter of the cancellations were at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which was digging out from disruptions caused by Sunday storms. The Federal Aviation Administration said it was rerouting planes around storms heading to the East Coast and warned it would likely start pausing flights in and out of the New York City area, Philadelphia, Washington, Charlotte and Atlanta.

The White House pushed up by 90 minutes President Joe Biden’s departure on a four-day trip that’s taking him to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The White House also canceled a back-to-school cybersecurity event that was to feature first lady Jill Biden, who is a teacher, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and school administrators, educators and education technology providers from around the country.

The Office of Personnel Management announced Monday that all non-emergency employees would have to depart before 3 p.m., when all federal offices closed.

“This does look to be one of the most impactful severe weather events across the Mid-Atlantic that we have had in some time,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Strong said in a Facebook live briefing.

Also concerning forecasters was the timing of the storms. They were expected to strike major population areas in late afternoon and early evening, prompting federal workers to be sent home early so they wouldn’t be in their cars amid wind, hail and tornadoes.

Strong advised residents: “Have yourself in a strong shelter. Be at home or be at work.”

___

Collins reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington and AP Airlines Writer David Koenig contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Cost of Missouri abortion-rights petition challenged in court again

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists on Monday filed a court challenge against an initiative petition to legalize abortion. In the lawsuit, Rep. Hannah Kelly, Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman and activist Kathy Forck argued that the cost estimate that will be provided to voters considering whether to adopt the constitutional amendment is […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Arrest warrants issued for Alabama riverfront brawl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police said Monday that arrest warrants have been issued in connection with a riverfront brawl in Alabama’s capital that drew nationwide attention after video showed a group of white people pummeling a Black riverboat worker, an exchange that sparked a massive fight. Major Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department said […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A homeless encampment is shaded by a tree in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 12, 2022. A federal...

Associated Press

Federal judge says California’s capital city can’t clear homeless camps during extreme heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily banned Sacramento from clearing homeless encampments for at least 14 days, citing the extreme heat forecast this month in California’s capital city. Judge Troy L. Nunley in the U.S. District Court for Eastern California issued the order last week after homeless advocates argued that the city […]

16 hours ago

This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Tyl...

Associated Press

Fargo officer wounded in fatal shooting while responding to crash to leave hospital

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo police officer wounded last month by a shooter who killed an officer and injured another is expected to leave the hospital on Monday, police said. Officer Tyler Hawes, who was wounded along with officer Andrew Dotas, was “anticipated to be released” from the hospital, the Fargo Police Department announced […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, center, flanked by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, left,...

Associated Press

Leader of Texas’ largest county takes leave from job for treatment of clinical depression

HOUSTON (AP) — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat who has built a rising national profile as the leader of Texas’ largest county, announced Monday that she was taking a temporary leave of absence for treatment of clinical depression. In a statement addressed to the county’s nearly 5 million residents and posted on social […]

16 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala in Columbia, S.C., Sat...

Associated Press

Trump lawyers say proposed protective order is too broad, urge judge to impose more limited rules

Donald Trump’s legal team on Monday urged the judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against the former president to reject prosecutors’ proposed protective order concerning evidence in the case, describing it as overly broad. Lawyers for the early 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner said the judge should impose a more limited protective order that would […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

DC area braces for destructive evening storms, hail and tornadoes