Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Giant sporting goods store Scheels preps for opening next month in Chandler

Aug 7, 2023, 3:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


photo of Scheels building in Chandler (Scheels Photo) (Scheels Photo) (Scheels Photo) (Scheels Photo) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ)) (Facebook Photo/Scheels (Chandler, AZ))

PHOENIX — Colossal sporting goods store Scheels is preparing to make its Arizona debut next month in Chandler.

The massive 250,000-square-foot retail space will open Sept. 30 at the Chandler Fashion Center located at the Loop 101 Price Way and Chandler Boulevard.

In its first Arizona store, Scheels will pull out all the stops with an indoor Ferris wheel, a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with over 600 fish, mini bowling, arcade games, interactive card games and a café that serves gourmet sandwiches and soups.

The sports retailer will sell a variety of items from more than 75 specialty shops, including clothing, hunting and fishing gear.

Scheels still hiring part- and full-time positions

Ahead of the opening, the company is looking to hire more than 100 part-time and select full-time positions, ranging from cashiers to bow technicians.

RELATED STORIES

Scheels is looking for people passionate about the outdoors, fashion and sports.

“As we quickly approach our grand opening, we could not be more excited to add the final group of associates to our team,” Chandler Scheels store leader Louie Sikich said in a press release.

“We have really enjoyed getting to know so many community members and have hired the majority of our team locally. We continue interviewing and making job offers daily and encourage anyone looking to find a part-time or full-time career they love to apply.”

The company, which is based in North Dakota, has more than 30 stores nationwide.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix. Bodies were found on the Capitol groun...

Associated Press

Body found on Arizona State Capitol grounds for 2nd time in recent weeks

A body has been found on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix for the second time in less than two weeks.

15 hours ago

File photo of Mega Millions lottery game entry forms. Arizona had a eight of five-digit lottery win...

KTAR.com

8 Arizona lottery tickets win at least $10K over weekend as Mega Millions jackpot grows

Arizona had a slew of five-digit lottery winners over the weekend, while the Mega Millions jackpot ballooned past $1.5 billion.

15 hours ago

smoke billowing from a mountain fire...

KTAR.com

Wildfire burning in Arizona’s high country endangering 2 campgrounds

A wildfire burning north of Payson is threatening two campgrounds, prompting officials to warn the area to be prepared to evacuate.

15 hours ago

File photo of a police crime scene. Joshua Auguh was killed Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in a hit-and-run ...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision on southwest Phoenix road

A pedestrian was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run collision on Baseline Road in southwest Phoenix, authorities said.

15 hours ago

left is sketch of missing man and right is clothes found at South Mountain Park...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police identify remains found at South Mountain earlier this year

Authorities have identified the victim whose remains were found earlier this year at South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix. 

15 hours ago

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on Aug. 7-8, 2023....

KTAR.com

President Joe Biden coming to Grand Canyon for this week’s Arizona visit

President Joe Biden is due to arrive in northern Arizona on Monday night and speak Tuesday about his administration’s conservation and climate policies.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Giant sporting goods store Scheels preps for opening next month in Chandler