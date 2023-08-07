PHOENIX — Colossal sporting goods store Scheels is preparing to make its Arizona debut next month in Chandler.

The massive 250,000-square-foot retail space will open Sept. 30 at the Chandler Fashion Center located at the Loop 101 Price Way and Chandler Boulevard.

In its first Arizona store, Scheels will pull out all the stops with an indoor Ferris wheel, a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with over 600 fish, mini bowling, arcade games, interactive card games and a café that serves gourmet sandwiches and soups.

The sports retailer will sell a variety of items from more than 75 specialty shops, including clothing, hunting and fishing gear.

Scheels still hiring part- and full-time positions

Ahead of the opening, the company is looking to hire more than 100 part-time and select full-time positions, ranging from cashiers to bow technicians.

Scheels is looking for people passionate about the outdoors, fashion and sports.

“As we quickly approach our grand opening, we could not be more excited to add the final group of associates to our team,” Chandler Scheels store leader Louie Sikich said in a press release.

“We have really enjoyed getting to know so many community members and have hired the majority of our team locally. We continue interviewing and making job offers daily and encourage anyone looking to find a part-time or full-time career they love to apply.”

The company, which is based in North Dakota, has more than 30 stores nationwide.

