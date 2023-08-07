Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Aug 7, 2023, 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

FILE - A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Power...

FILE - A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. A winning ticket has been sold in California for Wednesday's drawing on July 19, 2023, for the Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

10. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

United States News

Associated Press

$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — There is no mystery why the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing. The prize has ballooned because no one has matched the game’s six winning numbers since April 18, amounting to 31 straight drawings without a big winner. […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Boater missing for day and a half rescued off Florida coast in half-submerged boat

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A boater who had been missing for more than a day and a half was rescued off the Florida coast in a half-submerged boat, authorities said. The Coast Guard rescued 25-year-old Charles Gregory 12 miles off St. Augustine, Florida, on Saturday morning after he went missing on a 12-foot flat-bottomed […]

11 hours ago

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of delegat...

Associated Press

Justice Department stands with Ukraine in war crimes investigations, Attorney General Garland says

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is cooperating with the International Criminal Court and supporting Ukrainian prosecutors carrying out war crime investigation s, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday as he reaffirmed his department’s aid more than a year after the Russian invasion. Congress recently allowed for new U.S. flexibility in assisting the court […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Carlos Dominguez appears in Yolo Superior Court in Woodland, Calif. on June 20, 2023, with a...

Associated Press

Ex-student accused in California stabbing deaths is mentally unfit for trial

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The criminal case against a former Northern California university student accused of several stabbings is on hold after prosecutors agreed that he is incompetent to stand trial for charges related to the attacks, which killed two people, wounded a third and terrorized a peaceful college town. The judge dismissed jurors in […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Worker injured as explosion at Texas paint plant sends fireballs into sky

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — A worker was injured early Monday when an explosion set a paint manufacturing plant in the Dallas suburbs ablaze and shot a series of fireballs into the night sky. A company spokesperson said the blast at the Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland happened around 1:15 a.m., and people who live and work […]

11 hours ago

President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 7, 202...

Associated Press

Biden heads west for a policy victory lap, drawing an implicit contrast with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is setting out Monday on a Western swing aimed at showcasing his work on conservation, clean energy and veterans’ benefits as he seeks to draw an implicit contrast between his administration’s accomplishments and former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles. Biden’s first stop will be the Grand Canyon, where he’s […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?