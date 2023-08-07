Close
ARIZONA NEWS

8 Arizona lottery tickets win at least $10K over weekend as Mega Millions jackpot grows

Aug 7, 2023, 12:00 PM

File photo of Mega Millions lottery game entry forms. Arizona had a eight of five-digit lottery win...

Arizona had a eight of five-digit lottery winners in drawings Aug. 4-5, 2023, while the Mega Millions jackpot ballooned past $1.5 billion. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Arizona had a slew of five-digit lottery winners over the weekend, while the Mega Millions jackpot ballooned past $1.5 billion.

The state had four $10,000 winners in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing and followed up with four $50,000 winners in Saturday’s Powerball game.

Friday’s winning Mega Millions numbers were 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56 with a Mega Ball of 20.

Tickets sold in Glendale (Circle K, 24838 N. 35th Ave.), Buckeye (Fast Market, 1520 N. Verrado Way), Lake Havasu City (Hacienda Mini Mart, 3618 Jamaica Blvd S.) and San Manuel (Salt N Pepper, 28510 S. Veterans Memorial Blvd.) matched four of the numbers plus the gold Mega Ball to win $10,000.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were 18, 42, 44, 62 and 65 with a Powerball of 23.

Three tickets sold in Phoenix (Safeway, 4750 E. Indian School Road; QuikTrip, 4275 W. Indian School Road; Los Altos Ranch Market, 5833 S. Central Ave.) and one in Tucson (Circle K, 1720 W. Irvington Road) matched four numbers plus the red Powerball to win $50,000.

How big is Mega Millions jackpot for next drawing?

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot went unclaimed for the 31st consecutive drawing. The estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s game grew to $1.55 billion, a Mega Millions record and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

Here’s a list of the 10 largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history, with amount, game, date and state/states of winning tickets:

  • 1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022, California.
  • 2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016, California, Florida, Tennessee.
  • 3. $1.55 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023, Active.
  • 4. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018, South Carolina.
  • 5. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023, Maine.
  • 6. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022, Illinois.
  • 7. $1.080 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023, California.
  • 8. $1.050 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021, Michigan.
  • 9. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019, Wisconsin.
  • 10. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 8, 23, 2017, Massachusetts.

Mega Millions is a twice-weekly lottery game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each entry costs $2, and players can add the Megaplier option for another $1. The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times. The amount is chosen by random before each drawing.

No tickets have matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball since April 18.

8 Arizona lottery tickets win at least $10K over weekend as Mega Millions jackpot grows