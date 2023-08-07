Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Worker injured as explosion at Texas paint plant sends fireballs into sky

Aug 7, 2023, 9:35 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GARLAND, Texas (AP) — A worker was injured early Monday when an explosion set a paint manufacturing plant in the Dallas suburbs ablaze and shot a series of fireballs into the night sky.

A company spokesperson said the blast at the Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland happened around 1:15 a.m., and people who live and work nearby reported feeling buildings tremble as flames engulfed the industrial facility.

“It felt pretty hard. Like the whole house shook,” Giovanny Gamboa, who felt the explosions from miles away, told KDFW-TV. “I felt the shake. I came and investigated myself. I didn’t expect it to be something this far away.”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in a few hours and the employee who was injured has been released from a hospital, Sherwin-Williams spokesperson Julie Young said in an email. She said all employee have been accounted for.

Young said production has been suspended at the plant, which primarily makes industrial coatings and resins, but did not respond to a questions about what triggered the explosion.

Authorities had put out the flames before 5:30 a.m. but remained at the site mid-morning Monday to monitor hot spots and air quality, said Noah Cunningham, an investigator with the the Garland Fire Marshal’s Office. He said they had yet to determine what caused the initial explosion.

United States News

Associated Press

NYC plans to house migrants on an island in the East River

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan Monday to house as many as 2,000 migrants on an island in the East River where a migrant center was set up last year and then taken down weeks later. The state will reimburse the city for the cost of operating a tent […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

A Florida man is charged with flooding an emergency room after attacking a nurse and stripping

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A man in southwest Florida has been charged with flooding a hospital’s emergency rooms after attacking a nurse and stripping off his clothes, authorities said. The 53-year-old became agitated while in a waiting room at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida, on Saturday, according to a report from the Collier […]

13 hours ago

Porcha Woodruff poses on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Oak Park, Mich. Woodruff who was falsely arrested...

Associated Press

Pregnant woman’s arrest in carjacking case spurs call to end Detroit police facial recognition

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit woman is suing the city and a police officer, saying she was falsely arrested when she was eight months pregnant and accused of a carjacking based on facial recognition technology that is now the target of lawsuits filed by three Black Michigan residents. Porcha Woodruff, a 32-year-old Black woman, […]

13 hours ago

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ro...

Associated Press

Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge tossed out former President Donald Trump’s countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday that Trump can’t claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped. The ruling shuts down, at least for now, Trump’s […]

13 hours ago

President Joe Biden poses for a photo during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Ho...

Associated Press

President Biden hosts Astros, says he can relate to Dusty Baker, oldest manager to win World Series

WASHINGTON (AP) — At 73, Dusty Baker became the oldest manager ever to win the World Series when the Houston Astros took the title last year. On Monday at a White House celebration for the team, President Joe Biden said he could relate. “People counted you out saying you were past your prime. Hell, I […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — There is no mystery why the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing. The prize has ballooned because no one has matched the game’s six winning numbers since April 18, amounting to 31 straight drawings without a big winner. […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Worker injured as explosion at Texas paint plant sends fireballs into sky