Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New Hampshire is sued over removal of marker dedicated to Communist Party leader

Aug 7, 2023, 9:28 AM | Updated: 9:44 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Supporters of a former historical marker dedicated to a feminist and labor activist from New Hampshire who also led the U.S. Communist Party sued the state Monday, saying officials violated a law around administrative procedures and should put it back up.

The green and white sign describing the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn was installed May 1 in Concord close to where she was born Aug. 7, 1890. It was one of more than 275 across the state that describe people and places, from Revolutionary War soldiers to contemporary sports figures. But it was taken down two weeks after it went up.

Known as “The Rebel Girl” for her fiery speeches, Flynn was a founder of the American Civil Liberties Union and advocated for women’s voting rights and access to birth control. The marker said she joined the Communist Party in 1936 and was sent to prison in 1951. She was one of many party members prosecuted “under the notorious Smith Act,” the marker said, which forbade attempts to advocate, abet or teach the violent destruction of the U.S. government.

Flynn later chaired the Communist Party of the United States. She died at 74 in Moscow during a visit in 1964.

The marker had drawn criticism from two Republican members of the Executive Council, a five-member body that approves state contracts, judicial nominees and other positions, who argued it was inappropriate, given Flynn’s Communist involvement. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu agreed and called for a review of the historical marker process. It was removed in consultation with Sununu, according to Sarah Crawford Stewart, commissioner of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

But “the marker was illegally removed based on ideological considerations that fly in the face of the historical marker program’s purpose,” said plaintiff Mary Lee Sargent, an American history teacher who, along with activist Arnold Alpert, filed the lawsuit against the state in superior court.

The lawsuit says that state officials violated the state’s Administrative Procedures Act, its historic markers program and the plaintiffs’ rights to due process by interfering with Sargent’s and Alpert’s rights “to duly petition for the approval and erection of a historical marker” near Gurley Flynn’s birthplace.

The complaint specifically names Secretary of State David Scanlan as representative of New Hampshire, along with Stewart and Transportation Commissioner William Cass. Messages seeking comment on the lawsuit were sent to all three, as well as to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office, which represents the state and its departments in litigation.

“We will review the complaint and respond as appropriate in court in due course,” said Michael Garrity, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office.

Under the current process, any person, municipality or agency can suggest a marker as long as they get 20 signatures from New Hampshire residents. Supporters must draft the marker’s text and provide footnotes and copies of supporting documentation, according to the state Division of Historical Resources. The division and a historical resources advisory group evaluate the criteria.

The lawsuit said that policies and guidelines used by the department to run the program are invalid because their adoption wasn’t consistent with requirements of the Administrative Procedures Act. The lawsuit said Stewart didn’t even follow the guidelines, which require the department to consult with the advisory historical resources council before markers are “retired.”

United States News

Associated Press

NYC plans to house migrants on an island in the East River

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan Monday to house as many as 2,000 migrants on an island in the East River where a migrant center was set up last year and then taken down weeks later. The state will reimburse the city for the cost of operating a tent […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

A Florida man is charged with flooding an emergency room after attacking a nurse and stripping

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A man in southwest Florida has been charged with flooding a hospital’s emergency rooms after attacking a nurse and stripping off his clothes, authorities said. The 53-year-old became agitated while in a waiting room at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida, on Saturday, according to a report from the Collier […]

13 hours ago

Porcha Woodruff poses on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Oak Park, Mich. Woodruff who was falsely arrested...

Associated Press

Pregnant woman’s arrest in carjacking case spurs call to end Detroit police facial recognition

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit woman is suing the city and a police officer, saying she was falsely arrested when she was eight months pregnant and accused of a carjacking based on facial recognition technology that is now the target of lawsuits filed by three Black Michigan residents. Porcha Woodruff, a 32-year-old Black woman, […]

13 hours ago

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ro...

Associated Press

Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge tossed out former President Donald Trump’s countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday that Trump can’t claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped. The ruling shuts down, at least for now, Trump’s […]

13 hours ago

President Joe Biden poses for a photo during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Ho...

Associated Press

President Biden hosts Astros, says he can relate to Dusty Baker, oldest manager to win World Series

WASHINGTON (AP) — At 73, Dusty Baker became the oldest manager ever to win the World Series when the Houston Astros took the title last year. On Monday at a White House celebration for the team, President Joe Biden said he could relate. “People counted you out saying you were past your prime. Hell, I […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — There is no mystery why the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing. The prize has ballooned because no one has matched the game’s six winning numbers since April 18, amounting to 31 straight drawings without a big winner. […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

New Hampshire is sued over removal of marker dedicated to Communist Party leader