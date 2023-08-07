PHOENIX — Authorities have identified the victim whose remains were found earlier this year at South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix.

They were identified as 31-year-old Jerole Tsinnijinnie, the Phoenix Police Department said last Friday.

Tsinnijinnie’s skull was found by a hiker on Jan. 19, police said. Detectives found more human remains during a search the following week.

The Phoenix Police Homicide Unit is investigating the case as visible signs of trauma were seen on Tsinnijinnie’s skull, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

