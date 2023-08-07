Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police identify remains found at South Mountain earlier this year

Aug 7, 2023, 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:29 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


(Phoenix Police Photo) (Phoenix Police Photo) (Phoenix Police Photo)

PHOENIX — Authorities have identified the victim whose remains were found earlier this year at South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix.

They were identified as 31-year-old Jerole Tsinnijinnie, the Phoenix Police Department said last Friday.

RELATED STORIES

Tsinnijinnie’s skull was found by a hiker on Jan. 19, police said. Detectives found more human remains during a search the following week.

The Phoenix Police Homicide Unit is investigating the case as visible signs of trauma were seen on Tsinnijinnie’s skull, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on Aug. 7-8, 2023....

KTAR.com

President Joe Biden coming to Grand Canyon for this week’s Arizona visit

President Joe Biden is due to arrive in northern Arizona on Monday night and speak Tuesday about his administration’s conservation and climate policies.

9 hours ago

(Pixabay file photo)...

Tom Kuebel

SRP manages record-setting electricity demand during July heat wave

Salt River Project delivered a 3-day peak of electricity output in megawatts from July 18-20, eclipsing 8,000 megawatts in each of the three days.

9 hours ago

police tape...

Brandon Gray

Police data shows Phoenix crime trending downward for 1st half of 2023

Crime is trending downward for the first half of 2023 in Phoenix compared to last year, according to newly released data from the Phoenix Police Department.

9 hours ago

Yet another large industrial park has been approved in Buckeye, west of Phoenix. (Jim Poulin/Phoeni...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Buckeye gives green light for big industrial park after working through challenges

A proposed industrial project is moving forward after Buckeye City Council approved a rezoning request for 112 acres.

9 hours ago

Phoenix police car...

Brandon Gray

Woman dead, man injured in shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a reported altercation that led to a fatal shooting Sunday at a Phoenix apartment complex. 

1 day ago

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-6

Arizona deputies catch a California woman driving with over 100 pounds of drugs, the search is on for a missing Queen Creek girl and an Arizona woman who went missing while on a hike was found dead. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Phoenix police identify remains found at South Mountain earlier this year