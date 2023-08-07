Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Father charged with helping suspect in July 4 shooting obtain gun license to ask judge to toss case

Aug 6, 2023, 9:05 PM

Robert E. Crimo Jr., listens during an appearance before Judge George D. Strickland at the Lake Cou...

Robert E. Crimo Jr., listens during an appearance before Judge George D. Strickland at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. Judge Strickland on Friday set a Nov. 6 trial date for Crimo Jr. who is charged with helping his son obtain a gun license three years before the son allegedly shot dead seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago last year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A father will ask a judge Monday to dismiss his case in which authorities say he helped his son obtain a gun license three years before the younger man fatally shot seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago.

Illinois prosecutors charged Robert Crimo Jr. under a unconstitutionally vague law, his lawyers are expected to argue at a hearing in Waukegan, north of Highland Park where the shooting occurred. If Lake County Judge George Strickland allows the case to proceed, Crimo Jr.’s bench trial would start Nov. 6.

Crimo Jr. has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of reckless conduct, one for each person killed. Each count carries a maximum three-year prison term.

Prosecutors said he helped his son, Robert Crimo III, obtain a gun license even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence.

The four-sentence section of the state law invoked to charge Crimo Jr. says “a person commits reckless conduct when he or she, by any means lawful or unlawful, recklessly performs an act or acts that … cause great bodily harm or permanent disability or disfigurement to another person.”

A defense filing argues the law’s lack of specificity makes it impossible to know what actions qualify as criminal reckless conduct. They also say it offers no definition of “cause,” opening the way for prosecutors to wrongly link the signing of a gun-license application to a shooting years later.

“Here, the reckless conduct charge … specifically seeks to criminalize the Defendant’s lawful act of signing a truthful affidavit,” the filing says. It adds that, until Crimo Jr., “Illinois has never prosecuted an individual for signing a truthful affidavit under oath.”

“The potential for the arbitrary enforcement of such a vague standard is staggering,” it said.

A grand jury indicted the son last year on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the attack. Potential evidence is voluminous in the son’s case and no trial date has been set. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said after the father’s arrest that the accusations against him are based on sponsorship of his son’s application for a gun license in December 2019. Authorities say Crimo III tried to kill himself in April 2019 and in September 2019 was accused by a family member of making threats to “kill everyone.”

“Parents who help their kids get weapons of war are morally and legally responsible when those kids hurt others with those weapons,” Rinehart said at the time.

Legal experts have said it is rare for a parent or guardian of a suspect in a shooting to face charges, in part because it’s so difficult to prove such charges.

The father is a familiar face around Highland Park, where he was once a mayoral candidate and operated convenience stores. He was released on a $50,000 bond after his December arrest.

United States News

Associated Press

A firefighting helicopter crashed in Southern California while fighting a blaze, officials say

CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — A firefighting helicopter crashed in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said. The helicopter was performing work under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said. Sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:20 p.m. PDT to an […]

1 day ago

FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis...

Associated Press

Ex-Minneapolis officer faces sentencing on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The last former Minneapolis police officer to face sentencing in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd will learn Monday whether he will spend additional time in prison. Tou Thao has testified he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when he held back concerned bystanders who gathered […]

1 day ago

Portland Police respond to a shooting at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Ore....

Associated Press

Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation’s most violent fields

Word spread through an Oregon hospital last month that a visitor was causing trouble in the maternity ward, and nurses were warned the man might try to abduct his partner’s newborn. Hours later, the visitor opened fire, killing a security guard and sending patients, nurses and doctors scrambling for cover. The shooting at Legacy Good […]

1 day ago

An attendee uses a sign to shield the sun during a "rosary rally" on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Norwo...

Associated Press

Ohio election that revolves around abortion rights fueled by national groups, money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Supporters of a ballot question in Ohio that would make it harder to change the state constitution and could determine the fate of abortion rights there say a yes vote will provide a “defense against out-of-state meddling.” Opponents argue that a yes vote would give “special interests the winning advantage.” But […]

1 day ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington Nationa...

Associated Press

Trump’s attack on ‘filth and decay’ in nation’s capital just the latest in his personal feud with DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington has never been a particularly friendly place for Donald Trump. And after pleading not guilty to federal charges that he had tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Trump was quick to show that the feeling was mutual. “It was also very sad driving through Washington, D.C., and seeing the filth […]

1 day ago

Nicole Leger works from her home office Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Lithia, Fla. Hundreds of thousands...

Associated Press

Veterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversary

About 111,000 veterans who are believed to have toxic exposure have enrolled in VA health care since the law was enacted.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Father charged with helping suspect in July 4 shooting obtain gun license to ask judge to toss case