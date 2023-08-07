Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-6

Aug 6, 2023, 6:08 PM

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

View of the downtown Phoenix, Arizona city skyline as seen from South Mountain Park, August 28, 2018. (Photo by Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

(Photo by Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona deputies caught a California woman driving with over 100 pounds of drugs, the search is on for a missing Queen Creek girl and an Arizona woman who went missing while on a hike was found dead.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

California woman arrested on suspicion of trafficking over 110 pounds of drugs in Arizona

Deputies with the Arizona Department of Public Safety caught a California woman driving with over 100 pounds of drugs in late June, according to a Friday announcement.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said 34-year-old Martha Angulo was indicted last week on drug possession.

Troopers caught her on on June 29 while she was driving on Interstate 8 in Yuma County, the announcement said.

Authorities ask for help in finding Queen Creek girl

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a teenage girl.

Reyna Agundez, 14, has been missing since around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of Sossaman and Riggs roads in Queen Creek.

Agundez is described as a white girl, 5-foot-8, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and a backpack. She reportedly suffers from depression.

Arizona woman who went missing while hiking found dead

Authorities confirmed they found the dead body of Jessica Lindstrom on Friday night.

The 34-year-old Lindstrom was last seen in the area of 51st Drive and Deem Hills Parkway, police said.

She went to hike in the Deem Hills Recreation Area at around 8:30 a.m. When she didn’t come back, police sent out a missing person’s alert at around 5:30 p.m.

Police investigating incident at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe

Police are investigating an assault that occurred at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe on Saturday afternoon, according to ABC 15.

Officials told ABC 15 they received calls about the incident around 5 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been hit and who had suffered a cut to his head as he fell.

Mexican national arrested on suspicion of trafficking 128 pounds of meth in Arizona

A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old man from Mexico for trying to distribute methamphetamine in Arizona last week, according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Rudy Vasquez Cervantes had over 128 pounds of methamphetamine in his car, the office said Friday. He allegedly hid the drugs under his car floor between the back seat and trunk.

A conviction for possessing and selling methamphetamine comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the office said. That includes a $1 million fine along with a lifetime of supervised release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

