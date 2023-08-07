Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2-year-old in hospitalized after drowning incident at Surprise home

Aug 6, 2023, 5:18 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A two-year-old child is in the hospital after a drowning incident Sunday at a Surprise home.

Police and fire responded to a call about a child being found in a pool at the residence near 179th Avenue and Greenway Road.

The child was estimated to be underwater for about five minutes, fire officials said.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the child was in respiratory arrest.

They began resuscitation efforts on the child until the two-year-old was flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in the same condition.

No further detail was released and the incident is under investigation.

