PHOENIX — Crime trended downward for the first half of 2023 in Phoenix compared to last year, according to newly released data from the Phoenix Police Department.

While most violent crimes decreased, sexual assaults and shootings involving an officer increased, Uniform Crime Data shows.

Violent crime is down 2% and overall property crime went down 19% compared to the first six months of 2022.

“I think we’ve got a good momentum going but there’s a lot more to do. This is work that continues every day and we are not going to let up,” Phoenix Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in a press release.

Most violent crime is down

Compared to 2022, Phoenix saw a decrease in homicide and robberies at 13.3% and 12.1% respectively.

Phoenix saw 98 murders in the first six months this year compared to 113 last year.

Aggravated assault and rape have gone up by 0.2% and 10% respectively.

51 rapes more were reported in the first half of this year with 563 compared to 512 last year.

Most property crimes are down but vehicle theft on the rise

Burglary, theft and arson are down 10%, 25.7% and 30.8% respectively in Phoenix compared to 2022, according to UCR data.

However, motor vehicle thefts are up 4% and Kia and Hyundai vehicles have seen an increase in theft in 2023.

Phoenix police believe the rise in theft of these particular makes is due to a social media challenge.

The social media trend showed people how to break into various cars or use a USB cable to hotwire cars.

Phoenix PD noted auto thefts would have decreased by 24% if the number of Kia and Hyundai thefts stayed the same as in 2022.

Officer increase, gun crimes decrease

So far in 2023, there were 21 shootings involving officers compared to 13 in the first six months of 2022.

In those shootings, 16 suspects were armed with a firearm or replica firearm, 12 of those being prohibited possessors, the press release stated.

“A key component of the Crime Reduction Plan released in June is to focus on those who are illegally carryying firearms,” Sullivan said in the release.

“It is clear from what we’ve seen so far this year that prohibited possessors pose a danger to our community given the fact that they are not only willing to illegally possess weapons but use them against police officers.”

Gun crimes have decreased by 15% in the number of shooting victims.

So far this year, 2,547 guns were impounded compared to 2,700 within the same time frame in 2022, police said.

