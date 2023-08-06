PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released new details on an incident that resulted in the death of a man in police custody on July 20.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Union Hills Drive and 19th Avenue.

While authorities have yet to publicly identify the subject in the incident, the officers involved were described as veterans of the Black Mountain Precinct, one with 12 years of experience and the other with four years.

Body-worn camera footage shows the officers attempting to catch up with and communicate with the man who matched the description of a 911 caller.

Officers eventually confront the man near a landscaping wall. From there, he is handcuffed and brought to a storefront where he is sat down in a shaded area.

Seven minutes later, Phoenix Fire Department personnel are seen assisting with medical aid when it was realized that the man was no longer breathing.

According to the briefing, life-saving measures were attempted as the man was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The actions of the officers are under internal investigation by the Professional Standard Bureau, along with a criminal investigation.

The investigation will then be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The death was the second time that week that someone had died in police custody in the Valley. Three days earlier a man died in Mesa following a foot pursuit.

