Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police release critical incident video of man who died in custody

Aug 6, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Screenshot/Phoenix police)...

(Screenshot/Phoenix police)

(Screenshot/Phoenix police)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released new details on an incident that resulted in the death of a man in police custody on July 20.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Union Hills Drive and 19th Avenue.

While authorities have yet to publicly identify the subject in the incident, the officers involved were described as veterans of the Black Mountain Precinct, one with 12 years of experience and the other with four years.

Body-worn camera footage shows the officers attempting to catch up with and communicate with the man who matched the description of a 911 caller.

RELATED STORIES

Officers eventually confront the man near a landscaping wall. From there, he is handcuffed and brought to a storefront where he is sat down in a shaded area.

Seven minutes later, Phoenix Fire Department personnel are seen assisting with medical aid when it was realized that the man was no longer breathing.

According to the briefing, life-saving measures were attempted as the man was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The actions of the officers are under internal investigation by the Professional Standard Bureau, along with a criminal investigation.

The investigation will then be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The death was the second time that week that someone had died in police custody in the Valley. Three days earlier a man died in Mesa following a foot pursuit.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Zennihome.com photo)...

Tom Kuebel

ZenCity to feature 90 stackable residential units in downtown Mesa

ZenCity will consist of two six-story towers of stackable residential units near the corner of Main and Center streets in Mesa.

17 hours ago

A Fry's Food & Drug store in Arizona. (Heidi Donat aka Stellard)...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Fry’s-anchored shopping center gets approval from Gilbert Town Council

Gilbert Town Council has approved the final plat that will be occupied by a new shopping center that will be anchored by a Fry's.

17 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man found guilty of attempted first-degree murder after injuring DPS trooper in gunfight

A jury found a Lake Havasu man guilty of fleeing from a DPS officer after running a red light, then triggering a gunfight in April of 2022.

17 hours ago

Ike's Sandwiches...

Brandon Gray

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches opening ninth location in the Valley with celebration

Ike's Love and Sandwiches is opening its ninth location in the Valley, this time in Gilbert at the Crossroads Town Center. 

17 hours ago

(Public Domain Photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mexican national arrested on suspicion of trafficking 128 pounds of meth in Arizona

Mexico man arrested for trying to distribute meth last week, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

2 days ago

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating incident at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe

Police are working an active investigation at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe on Saturday afternoon.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Phoenix police release critical incident video of man who died in custody