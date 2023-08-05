Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

McConnell is warmly embraced by Kentucky Republicans amid questions about his health

Aug 5, 2023, 12:44 PM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles while giving speaking at the Graves County Re...

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles while giving speaking at the Graves County Republican Party Breakfast at WK&T Technology Park in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell received a rousing welcome from the party faithful Saturday at a high-profile home-state political gathering amid renewed scrutiny of his health after the 81-year-old lawmaker froze up midsentence during a recent Capitol Hill news conference.

“This is my 28th Fancy Farm, and I want to assure you it’s not my last,” McConnell said at the top of his breakfast speech before the annual picnic that is the traditional jumping off point for the fall campaign season. It was his only reference, however vague, to his health.

McConnell, who is widely regarded as the main architect of the GOP’s rise to power in Kentucky, arrived to a prolonged standing ovation and promoted the candidacy of a protege running for governor this year.

McConnell has been a fixture on the stage at Fancy Farm, where he long has relished jousting with Democrats. His health has drawn increased attention since he briefly left his own news conference in Washington on July 26 after stopping his remarks midsentence and staring off into space for several seconds. GOP colleagues standing behind him grabbed his elbows and escorted him back to his office. When he returned to answer questions, McConnell said he was “fine.” Asked if he is still able to do his job, he said, “Yeah.”

McConnell was out of the Senate for almost six weeks earlier this year after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a Washington hotel. He was hospitalized for several days, and his office later said he suffered a concussion and fractured a rib. His speech has sounded more halting in recent weeks, prompting questions among some of his colleagues about his health.

He has said he plans to serve his full term as Republican leader — he was elected to a two-year term in January and would be up for reelection to that post again after the 2024 elections. McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has been the Republican leader since 2007. He would face reelection to the Senate in 2026.

At the breakfast event Saturday, McConnell did not delve into national issues or comment on former President Donald Trump’s legal entanglements, and he did not meet with reporters afterward. In his nine-minute speech. McConnell accused Democrats of having “turned their backs on rural America.”

McConnell also praised Daniel Cameron, the state’s attorney general who is challenging Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in one of the nation’s most closely watched elections this year. McConnell said he first met Cameron when Cameron was a student at the University of Louisville. Cameron went on to serve on McConnell’s staff as legal counsel.

“I’ve watched him over the years,” McConnell said. “And now you have. And you’ve seen his leadership skills, his ability to rally people together.”

A rift between Trump and McConnell has reverberated in Kentucky, where both men are popular with Republican voters. The split grew after the senator publicly refuted Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, ending an uneasy partnership that had helped conservatives establish a firm majority on the Supreme Court.

McConnell has been mostly silent since then and has been loath to comment on any of the three indictments of Trump this year. The two have found common cause again in the candidacy of Cameron, who was the beneficiary of Trump’s endorsement during the hard-fought Republican primary for governor.

United States News

CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - People gather at a gas station during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibl...

Associated Press

New York City high school student charged with hate-motived murder in killing of gay dancer

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motived murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a professional dancer during an altercation between two groups of friends at a New York City gas station last weekend. Police took the teenager into custody Friday in connection with the killing of […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

St. Louis police protesters begin picking up checks in $4.9 million settlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some of the people who were arrested during a 2017 protest over the acquittal of a white police officer in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith have started receiving their share of a $4.9 million settlement the city agreed to this year. The first checks were distributed Friday to some […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal agency given deadline to explain why deadly Nevada wild horse roundup should continue

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge has asked federal land managers to explain why they should be allowed to continue capturing more than 2,500 wild horses in northeastern Nevada — a roundup opponents say is illegal and has left 31 mustangs dead in 26 days. Wild Horse Education, a nonprofit seeking to protect the horses, […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City, after the online streamer drew thousands of his followers, many of them teenagers, with promises of giving away electronics, including a new PlayStation. The event produced chaos, with dozens of […]

13 hours ago

This July 2, 2023 file photo shows people talking in front of the City Nightz nightclub in Wichita,...

Associated Press

Kansas bar where gunfire wounded 9 last month closes permanently

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas bar where nine people were wounded by gunfire last month has permanently closed. An attorney for City Nightz told the Wichita Eagle that the club owner felt he had no choice but to close because of all the negative publicity and because police blaming the bar for the shooting. […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The empty driver's seat is shown in a driverless Chevy Bolt car named Peaches carrying Assoc...

Associated Press

Recalling a wild ride with a robotaxi named Peaches as regulators mull San Francisco expansion plan

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — I won’t forget the first time I took a ride in a car without anyone sitting in the driver’s seat. It happened one night last September when a Chevy Bolt named Peaches picked me up outside a San Francisco bar. Our ensuing half-hour ride together produced, at first, a titillating display […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

McConnell is warmly embraced by Kentucky Republicans amid questions about his health