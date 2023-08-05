PHOENIX — A Queen Creek teenager who was reported missing last week has been located, authorities said Monday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Reyna Agundez, 14, was safe.

Agundez had been missing since around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of Sossaman and Riggs roads in Queen Creek.

