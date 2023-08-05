Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Queen Creek teenager reported missing last week has been located

Aug 5, 2023, 12:35 PM | Updated: Aug 7, 2023, 8:17 am

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating 14-year-old Reyna Agundez. (MCSO Submitted Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Queen Creek teenager who was reported missing last week has been located, authorities said Monday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Reyna Agundez, 14, was safe.

Agundez had been missing since around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of Sossaman and Riggs roads in Queen Creek.

