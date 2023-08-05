Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Florida shooting puts 2 officers in the hospital in critical condition, police chief says

Aug 5, 2023, 12:33 AM | Updated: 1:06 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday, police said.

The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by a suspect in the car, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference early Saturday.

The officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Smith said.

The suspect carjacked another vehicle and police pursued, but did not immediately catch the suspect. A search was ongoing early Saturday, Smith said.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said. “For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”

United States News

Flooding debris is stacked along State Street, near the state capital building, as a vehicle drives...

Associated Press

Vermont’s flood-wracked capital city ponders a rebuild with one eye on climate change

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A beloved bookstore in Vermont’s small capital city moved across the street to a new spot farther from the Winooski River after an ice jam sent river water into the store in 1992. A nearby office supply and gift store did the same in 2011 because it liked a different space […]

1 day ago

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output fr...

Associated Press

Artificial intelligence is gaining state lawmakers’ attention, and they have a lot of questions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — As state lawmakers rush to get a handle on fast-evolving artificial intelligence technology, they’re often focusing first on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. Legislators are seeking ways to protect constituents from discrimination and other harms while not hindering cutting-edge advancements in medicine, science, business, education […]

1 day ago

People walk through the town square Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Lebanon, Tenn. City officials condu...

Associated Press

Cost of federal census recounts push growing towns to do it themselves

Officials in the city of Lebanon worried that the amount of state money distributed from Tennessee agencies based on 2020 census figures wasn’t keeping pace with their explosive growth. So they reached out to the U.S. Census Bureau to ask about conducting another head count, or “special census,” for the city on the edge of […]

1 day ago

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about the verdicts in the Proud Boys trial, May 4, 2...

Associated Press

Justice Department faces biggest test in its history with election conspiracy case against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Justice Department was announcing the highest-profile prosecution in its history in Washington, Attorney General Merrick Garland was 100 miles away, meeting with local police in Philadelphia. He stepped outside briefly to speak about how the decision to indict Donald Trump for conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election came from career […]

1 day ago

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donal...

Associated Press

Trump and allies boost calls for Justice Dept. takeover in new attack on democratic institutions

In the two-and-a-half years since the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, Congress passed a bipartisan law closing loopholes in the complex process of choosing a new president that Donald Trump tried to exploit in his push to stay in office after losing the 2020 election. Candidates for crucial swing-state election posts who backed […]

1 day ago

Bruce Hough and Celeste Maloy speak after the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary debate ...

Associated Press

Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — Simmering right-wing anger over the U.S. Justice Department’s indictment of former President Donald Trump was on stark display at a Republican primary debate in Utah, where U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart’s plans to resign prompted the governor to call a special election to fill his seat in the state’s deeply conservative 2nd […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Florida shooting puts 2 officers in the hospital in critical condition, police chief says