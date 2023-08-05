Police arrest 3 juveniles in connection to shooting in northwest Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police officers arrested three young men in connection to a Friday evening shooting in the area near Southern and 43rd avenues.

Police responded to a call at around 6 p.m. They found a man with a “minor graze wound,” police said. Fire and medical officials treated him on the scene.

Officers later learned the shooting suspects ran from the scene, police said. They set up a perimeter around the crime scene, which helped them find three suspects.

Detectives haven’t yet determined what caused the shooting.

