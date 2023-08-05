Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police arrest 3 juveniles in connection to shooting in northwest Phoenix

Aug 4, 2023, 8:50 PM | Updated: 9:03 pm

Stock photo of crime scene yellow tape. A man died Thursday, July 20, 2023, while being detained by...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Police officers arrested three young men in connection to a Friday evening shooting in the area near Southern and 43rd avenues.

Police responded to a call at around 6 p.m. They found a man with a “minor graze wound,” police said. Fire and medical officials treated him on the scene.

Officers later learned the shooting suspects ran from the scene, police said. They set up a perimeter around the crime scene, which helped them find three suspects.

Detectives haven’t yet determined what caused the shooting.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

