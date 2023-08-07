A proposed industrial project is moving forward after Buckeye City Council approved a rezoning request for 112 acres.

Called Rooks Technology Park, the development will total about 1.6 million square feet across five buildings and be built out in three phases, each of which will comprise about 500,000 square feet of space developed by Scottsdale-based Crimson Canyon.

Dominic Alba, a managing partner at Crimson Canyon, said they anticipate breaking ground on the first phase of the project at the end of Q1 2024 and expect the project to be developed over three years.

Rooks Technology Park will be developed speculatively for future tenants and is located in close proximity to the planned KOREPlex battery manufacturing plant on the east side of State Route 85.

