ARIZONA NEWS

Buckeye gives green light for big industrial park after working through challenges

Aug 7, 2023, 4:15 AM

Yet another large industrial park has been approved in Buckeye, west of Phoenix. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A proposed industrial project is moving forward after Buckeye City Council approved a rezoning request for 112 acres.

Called Rooks Technology Park, the development will total about 1.6 million square feet across five buildings and be built out in three phases, each of which will comprise about 500,000 square feet of space developed by Scottsdale-based Crimson Canyon.

Dominic Alba, a managing partner at Crimson Canyon, said they anticipate breaking ground on the first phase of the project at the end of Q1 2024 and expect the project to be developed over three years.

Rooks Technology Park will be developed speculatively for future tenants and is located in close proximity to the planned KOREPlex battery manufacturing plant on the east side of State Route 85.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

