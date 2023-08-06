Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fry’s-anchored shopping center gets approval from Gilbert Town Council

Aug 6, 2023, 7:15 AM

A Fry's Food & Drug store in Arizona. (Heidi Donat aka Stellard)...

A Fry's Food & Drug store in Arizona. (Heidi Donat aka Stellard)

(Heidi Donat aka Stellard)

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Gilbert Town Council has approved the final plat that will be occupied by a new shopping center.

Morrison Ranch Commercial Center, a shopping center planned for the northwest corner of Power and Elliot roads, will be anchored by a more than 120,000-square-foot Fry’s Food Stores location. In total, the Morrison Ranch Commercial Center will have 167,166 square feet of retail space on a 23.3-acre site that is owned by Fred Meyer Stores Inc., which is a subsidiary of grocery giant Kroger Co.

Gilbert Town Council unanimously approved the final plat through the consent agenda at its Tuesday meeting, which did not require discussion before the vote.

Barclay Group is developing and leasing the shopping center. According to a marketing brochure by Barclay Group, Salad & Go and Jersey Mike’s Subs are in the plans for Morrison Ranch Commercial Center. Other retail uses include a nail salon, a burger joint, a chicken eatery, a coffee shop, a bank and a fuel station.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

