ARIZONA NEWS

Major expansion, renovations planned for Arizona Grand Resort

Aug 5, 2023, 7:15 AM

(Arizona Grand Resort via the city of Phoenix)

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, already the fourth-largest resort in the Valley, has plans to add up to 460 new rooms as part of a major renovation and expansion of the property.

In mid-July, Scottsdale-based Grossman Company Properties, the owner of the Arizona Grand, submitted plans to expand the hotel to the city of Phoenix. The hotel, which is located just off I-10 and south of Baseline Road, is not only calling for more rooms, but also new conference space, new restaurants, a food hall, and apartments.

“For many years, the property has existed as a destination resort attracting local guests and out-of-state visitors,” the owners of the property wrote in its proposal to the city of Phoenix. “It is now time to develop portions of the site that are effectively infill sites because they have never been developed and update other portions of the property/facilities to ensure Arizona Grand Resort can continue to provide modern amenities for the area’s residents and visitors while maintaining the classic, timeless character of the Arizona Grand Resort.”

The additions will be built on vacant space and current parking lots on the northeast and southwest sides of the 60-acre property.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

