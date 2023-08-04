Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wisconsin judge orders the release of records sought from fake Trump elector

Aug 4, 2023, 2:11 PM | Updated: 2:30 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Wisconsin judge on Friday ordered the state elections commission to release all records it has related to one of its Republican members and his role as one of 10 people who posed as fake electors in 2020 for former President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, filed by a union leader represented by the liberal firm Law Forward, sought commission records related to Robert Spindell and comments he made about his role as a fake elector. Spindell is one of three Republican state elections commission members.

Fake electors met in Wisconsin and six other battleground states where Trump was defeated in 2020, attempting to cast ballots for the former president even though he lost. Republicans who participated in Wisconsin said they were trying to preserve Trump’s legal standing in case courts overturned his defeat.

The role of those fake electors, particularly in Wisconsin, was central to the federal indictment against Trump released this week. Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss.

Law Forward filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission in 2021 saying the fake electors broke the law. The commission voted unanimously in a closed meeting to reject that complaint, saying the fake electors did not violate any election laws. Spindell did not recuse himself from considering the complaint, even though he voted as one of the fake GOP electors.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice agreed with Trump allies and the fake electors and concluded that Republicans were legitimately trying to preserve his legal standing as courts were deciding if he or Biden won the election.

In May, another state judge ordered the elections commission to reconsider its vote rejecting the complaint. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled that Spindell should not have taken part in the initial discussion and vote because he was targeted in the complaint.

The commission has not yet issued a new decision.

Law Forward alleged in its lawsuit that the commission failed to turn over records requested multiple times under Wisconsin’s open records law. The firm sought documents related to a comment Spindell made during the public portion of a November 2021 commission meeting where he openly discussed his decision not to recuse himself. The commission had been considering the request in closed session only, which made Spindell’s comments unusual.

Specifically, Law Forward asked for communications surrounding material that Spindell appeared to be reading from during the meeting. According to the lawsuit, the elections commission provided a single document that resembled what Spindell read from and said Spindell had no other related records.

The commission argued that the records are in Spindell’s possession, not the commission’s.

“This argument is nonsensical,” Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost ruled on Friday. “Records held by WEC commissioners are in the custody of WEC and must be provided in response to a records request.”

He gave the commission until Sept. 8 to “perform a complete review and produce all records in its possession, whether held by staff or commissioners” that aren’t otherwise exempt from the open records law.

Commission spokesperson Riley Vetterkind had no comment on the ruling.

Law Forward attorney Scott Thompson praised it.

“Most of us believe in open and transparent government,” Thompson said. “This is doubly true as we seek to gather more information about those who sought to undermine the will of the people.”

Law Forward brought the case on behalf of Paul Sickel, executive director of the Service Employees International Union’s Wisconsin State Council.

The firm has also filed another lawsuit against the 10 electors and Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis seeking $2.4 million in damages. That case, which is pending, alleges Trump and his allies conspired to overturn his loss in the battleground state.

United States News

Maricopa County election workers count ballots during the November 2022 election in Phoenix, Arizon...

Kevin Stone

Texas man sentenced to 3½ years for threatening Arizona election workers, officials

A Texas man who made online threats against Arizona election workers and officials was sentenced Thursday to 3½ years in federal prison.

15 hours ago

FILE - Opponents of a bill to repeal Connecticut's religious exemption for required school vaccinat...

Associated Press

Federal appeals court upholds Connecticut law that eliminated religious vaccination exemption

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a 2021 Connecticut law that eliminated the state’s longstanding religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements for schools, colleges and day care facilities. The decision comes about a year and a half after a lower court judge dismissed the lawsuit challenging the contentious law, which drew protests at the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square, tosses chairs, climbs on vehicles

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan’s Union Square for an internet personality’s supposed videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. Aerial TV news footage Friday showed a surging, tightly packed crowd climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing […]

15 hours ago

Beachgoers play paddle ball on the beach in Ship Bottom, N.J. on June 30, 2014. On Aug. 4, 2023, a ...

Associated Press

New offshore wind power project proposed for New Jersey Shore, but this one’s far out to sea

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A German wind energy developer and a New York utility are teaming up to build another offshore wind power project off the New Jersey coast. But this project would be more than twice as far out to sea as others that have drawn the ire of residents who don’t want […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — John Lauro, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Lauro; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Lauro; former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Rape charges filed against multiple teenage South Dakota baseball players

Six teenage players on a private South Dakota baseball team have been charged with rape for assaults that allegedly occurred at a tournament, and another three have been charged in juvenile court. A grand jury indicted six 17-to 19-year-olds from the Mitchell Legion baseball team for second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape, the […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Wisconsin judge orders the release of records sought from fake Trump elector