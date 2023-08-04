Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

‘Cuddling’: Just what the doctor ordered for rescued walrus calf in Alaska

Aug 4, 2023, 12:51 PM

In this photo provided by the Alaska SeaLife Center, a Pacific walrus pup rests his head on the lap...

In this photo provided by the Alaska SeaLife Center, a Pacific walrus pup rests his head on the lap of a staff member after being admitted to the center's Wildlife Response Program in Seward, Alaska, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. A walrus calf found by oil field workers in Alaska about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) inland is under 24-hour care as the Alaska SeaLife Center nurses it back to health. The male Pacific walrus was transported across the state Tuesday from the North Slope to Seward in south-central Alaska, where the Alaska SeaLife Center is based. (Kaiti Grant/Alaska SeaLife Center via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Kaiti Grant/Alaska SeaLife Center via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf is being nursed back to health after being found on its own miles inland by oil field workers in Alaska.

The male Pacific walrus was found Monday and flown a day later from the North Slope to Seward, where the Alaska SeaLife Center is based — a journey of at least 700 miles (1,126 kilometers). Staff with the nonprofit research facility and public aquarium are caring for the roughly 200-pound (90 kilogram) animal, which was found to be dehydrated and possibly fighting an infection. ConocoPhillips Alaska, a major oil producer in the state operating on the North Slope, offered the use of a company plane to fly the calf to Seward.

The calf, estimated to be about one month old, was found about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) inland from the Beaufort Sea, the center said. A “walrus trail,” or tracks, was seen on the tundra near a road where the walrus was found. But it’s unclear how, exactly, the calf got there, the center said.

The range of the Pacific walrus includes the northern Bering and Chukchi seas but the walruses are occasionally observed in areas like the Beaufort Sea, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

While calves rely on their mothers for their first two years of life, no adults were seen nearby, which raised concerns about the calf’s ability to survive without intervention, the center said.

In an effort to mimic the near-constant care a calf would get from its mom, the walrus is receiving “round the clock ‘cuddling’” to keep him calm and aid in his development, the center said. It described the cuddling as trained staff giving the walrus “the option to have a warm body to lean up against, which he has been taking advantage of almost constantly.”

The walrus — one of just 10 that the center has cared for in its 25-year history — is already taking formula from a bottle, the center said. The calf likely will be under 24-hour care for at least several weeks, a timeline that will depend on his progress, appetite and medical condition, the center said.

United States News

Associated Press

Colorado fugitive captured in Florida was leading posh lifestyle and flaunting his wealth

A career fraudster who escaped from a federal prison in Colorado nearly five years ago was captured this week while moving into a $1.5 million house near the ocean on Florida’s Gold Coast, federal officials said Friday. Federal marshals arrested Alan Todd May, 58, at the house in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday while movers unloaded […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Fargo challenges new North Dakota law, seeking to keep local ban on home gun sales

Fargo is suing the state of North Dakota over a new law that bans zoning ordinances related to guns and ammunition, continuing a clash over local gun control. The state’s biggest city has an ordinance that bans people from selling guns and ammunition out of their homes. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a law this year […]

13 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, b...

Associated Press

Joe Biden’s ‘Buy America’ policy on infrastructure projects leads to factory jobs in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts by the Biden administration have been helping create new factory jobs as part of a push to bring high-speed internet to the whole country — jobs that coincidentally help to back up President Joe Biden’s messaging for the 2024 elections. Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Thursday that up to 200 […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger,...

Associated Press

US judge blocks new Illinois law allowing state to penalize anti-abortion pregnancy centers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a new Illinois law that allows the state to penalize anti-abortion pregnancy centers if they use deception to interfere with patients seeking the procedure. U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston said Thursday the new law “is painfully and blatantly a violation of the First Amendment.” The law […]

13 hours ago

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the identi...

Associated Press

A timeline of the investigation of the Gilgo Beach killings

Starting in 2010, police searching for a missing woman found 10 sets of human remains in the scrub along a barrier island parkway, not far from the sands of New York’s remote Gilgo Beach. Police almost immediately feared some were left by a serial killer. Over the years, investigators used DNA analysis and other clues […]

13 hours ago

Attendants in vests service cars at a gas station in Salem, Oregon, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. In ...

Associated Press

Power at the gas pump: Oregon lets drivers fuel their own cars, lifting decades-old self-serve ban

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — For the first time in 72 years, Oregon motorists can grab a fuel nozzle and pump gas into their cars without an attendant, since a decades-old ban on self-serve gas stations has been revoked. Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill on Friday allowing people across the state to choose between having […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

‘Cuddling’: Just what the doctor ordered for rescued walrus calf in Alaska