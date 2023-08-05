Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona driver says he was 'trapped' in hot Tesla after battery died

Aug 4, 2023

(ABC15 Photo)

PHOENIX — A Peoria man says he was trapped in his Tesla in the extreme heat after the power died and he didn’t know how to escape.

The ABC15 Investigators found dozens of drivers have filed complaints with federal auto safety regulators who are urging car owners to learn how to manually get out in an emergency.

“It’s definitely a safety concern; it was one of the hotter days,” said 73-year-old Rick Meggison.

He said he was stuck in his Tesla Model Y in his garage back in June.

“I couldn’t open the doors. I couldn’t lower the windows. The computer was dead, so I couldn’t open the glove box. I couldn’t open anything.” Meggison said his main lithium-ion battery, what’s needed to propel his electric car, had plenty of range.

