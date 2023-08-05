PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper discovered large batches of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop earlier this week, authorities said.

A trooper stopped a Honda Civic driver driving east on the Interstate 40 near Holbrook, according to a social media post.

While the trooper talked to the driver, 50-year-old Michael Oyson, they saw some “indicators of criminal activities,” according to the AZ DPS announcement.

With the help of a police dog from the Winslow Police Department, troopers discovered a hidden trove of drugs.

While searching the vehicle, they found around 34 pounds of fentanyl pills, AZ DPS said.

Officials booked Oyson into jail on multiple drug-related charges.

The city of Holbrook is around 186 miles north of Phoenix.

