ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix enters another excessive heat warning as new 110-degree streak builds

Aug 4, 2023, 12:00 PM

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — A new excessive heat warning started Friday for Phoenix, which could see another 110-degree streak build after a record-setting one ended earlier this week.

The excessive heat warning is scheduled to run through Monday night as the capital city is set to see high temperatures of at least 114 degrees through at least Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The new weather advisory comes four days after Phoenix’s record 31 consecutive days of 110-degree heat was snapped.

More heat records coming?

Phoenix has recorded 36 days of 110-degree heat this year and with the upcoming forecast, will inch closer to the annual record of 53 set in 2020.

Sean Benedict, a meteorologist with NWS Phoenix, said it’s becoming increasingly likely that record will be shattered.

“We’re well on our way toward pushing closer and closer to that record all-time,” Benedict told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday. “We’re ahead of the pace of 2020 at the current moment after our 31 straight days that we had.

“So yeah, there’s potential for us to get close to that.”

Arizona’s largest city is coming off the hottest month ever recorded in a U.S. city with an average temperature of 102.7 degrees recorded in July.

August 2020 was Phoenix’s previous hottest month at 99.1 degrees.

What about the rain?

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which NWS uses for the city’s official readings, hasn’t recorded rain since March 22.

It’s the third-longest streak in city history at 134 days as of Thursday and is inching closer to the all-time record.

The longest Phoenix rainless streak on record is 160 days in 1972, with the second-longest being 143 days in 2006.

The current streak would have to last through the last day of August to break it.

Benedict doesn’t expect it to be broken any time soon.

“Obviously, we’re going to be off to a pretty slow start during this August with the current pattern, but hopefully that changes toward the second half,” Benedict said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

