Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Cleanup from chemical spill and fire that shut down I-24 in Tennessee could take days

Aug 4, 2023, 8:08 AM | Updated: 8:24 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Cleanup from a chemical spill and fire near Interstate 24 in Tennessee will take several days, after the interstate was shut down and nearby homes evacuated overnight on Thursday.

Emergency responders were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. when a tractor-trailer carrying organic peroxide and sodium hydroxide caught fire in a shopping center parking lot in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

In addition to burning the semitrailer, flaming liquid chemicals spilled into the parking lot. The vapors from the burning chemicals can cause skin and respiratory problems, so all homes and businesses within a half-mile radius were evacuated, according to the fire department.

A special truck from the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport responded to the scene with a piercing nozzle that punctured the trailer and injected foam into the truck to put out the fire. In addition, The Tennessee Department of Transportation brought 80 tons of dirt to stop the chemical runoff.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday, incident command reopened I-24 and allowed the evacuated residents to return to their homes. The shopping center and nearby road remained closed.

Environmental Protection Agency officials were called to the scene, as well as environmental cleanup company Hepaco, according to the fire department.

An preliminary investigation found that a leak from containers inside the truck caused a chemical reaction that resulted in the fire.

United States News

FILE - Vice President Mike Pence speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a coronavirus task ...

Associated Press

Pence seizes on Trump’s latest indictment as he looks to break through in crowded GOP field

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump was being arraigned in Washington on yet another round of criminal charges, his running mate-turned-rival Mike Pence hurried to capitalize on the news. Pence’s campaign unveiled new T-shirts and baseball caps featuring the phrase “Too Honest” in big red letters — a reference to an episode in the […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

California judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California judge has been arrested in connection with the slaying of his wife, authorities said Friday. Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday after police received reports of a shooting in an Anaheim home and found the judge’s wife, Sheryl Ferguson, shot inside, Anaheim police […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey house explosion leaves 2 dead, 2 missing, 2 children injured

BUENA, N.J. (AP) — An explosion destroyed a New Jersey house, killing two people, seriously injuring two children and leaving two other people missing. The cause of Thursday morning’s explosion in Buena, about 40 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Philadelphia, is being investigated. It damaged several nearby homes, but no other injuries were reported. Two […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

A month’s worth of rain floods Vermont town, with more on the way

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s latest summer storm dumped a month’s worth of rain in one community, leading to the rescue of three people from a car roof, and more rain was in the forecast Friday. The highest rain totals were in Addison County, in the western part of the state, which had anywhere from […]

8 hours ago

Rex A. Heuermann, the architect accused of murdering at least three women near Long Island’s Gilg...

Associated Press

Authorities to announce new break in long investigation of Gilgo Beach killings

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in New York have scheduled a news conference Friday to announce a new development in their investigation of multiple sets of human remains found along the Long Island coast, some of which have been blamed on the work of a serial killer. Rex Heuermann was arrested last month […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Teenager charged after throwing gas on a bonfire, triggering explosion that burned 17

SHAWANO, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin teenager has been charged with triggering a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people. Prosecutors in northeastern Wisconsin’s Shawano County charged Sam Armstrong, 18, on Thursday with 13 counts of injury by negligent handling of explosives or fire in connection with the Oct. 14 explosion outside the […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Cleanup from chemical spill and fire that shut down I-24 in Tennessee could take days