Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches opening ninth location in the Valley with celebration

Aug 6, 2023, 5:00 AM

Ike's Sandwiches...

Ike's Love and Sandwiches is opening its ninth location in Gilbert, Ariz. (Ike's Sandwiches Facebook page)

(Ike's Sandwiches Facebook page)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Ike’s Love and Sandwiches is opening its ninth location in the Valley, this time in Gilbert.

A grand opening celebration is happening Wednesday at the Crossroads Town Center at Gilbert and Germann roads, and guests will have the chance to win free sandwiches for a year.

Sandwiches will be $7.97 all day and the first 50 people in line can get a free T-shirt and sandwich.

Guests also will be able to meet founder Ike Shehadeh himself.

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches started in 2007 at a small shop called “Ike’s Place” in San Franscico.

RELATED STORIES

Each location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are named after local celebrities and icons.

Ike’s Sandwiches also has locations in California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Public Domain Photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mexico man arrested on suspicion of trafficking 128 pounds of meth in Arizona

Mexico man arrested for trying to distribute meth last week, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating incident at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe

Police are working an active investigation at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe on Saturday afternoon.

1 day ago

(Pexels photo)...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale ranks 7th in cat lover city rankings

Data from a recent annual study ranks Scottsdale as the seventh-best city for cat lovers in the United States.

1 day ago

Photo by Wild West Music Fest Facebook page....

KTAR.com

City of Maricopa to mark 20th anniversary with music festival in October

The City of Maricopa will stage the inaugural Wild West Music Fest in October to commemorate the city's 20th anniversary.

1 day ago

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating 14-year-old Reyna Agundez. (MCSO Submi...

KTAR.com

Authorities ask for help in finding Queen Creek girl

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a teenage girl from Queen Creek.

1 day ago

Abe Hamadeh requests new election trial from Arizona Supreme Court...

Serena O'Sullivan

Former AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh asks Arizona Supreme Court for new election trial

Former GOP AG candidate Abe Hamadeh lost to Democrat Kris Mayes in Arizona's 2022 election. He filed a request for a new election trial.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches opening ninth location in the Valley with celebration