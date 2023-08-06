PHOENIX — Ike’s Love and Sandwiches is opening its ninth location in the Valley, this time in Gilbert.

A grand opening celebration is happening Wednesday at the Crossroads Town Center at Gilbert and Germann roads, and guests will have the chance to win free sandwiches for a year.

Sandwiches will be $7.97 all day and the first 50 people in line can get a free T-shirt and sandwich.

Guests also will be able to meet founder Ike Shehadeh himself.

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches started in 2007 at a small shop called “Ike’s Place” in San Franscico.

Each location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are named after local celebrities and icons.

Ike’s Sandwiches also has locations in California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

