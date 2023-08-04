Silver Alert canceled for man last seen in Phoenix
Aug 3, 2023, 5:52 PM | Updated: 6:51 pm
(Phoenix Police Department)
Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled and John Hildago has been located safely and is home.
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert has been issued Thursday for a 67-year-old Phoenix man.
John Hildago was last seen in the area of Cave Creek Road and East Sweetwater Avenue, police said.
Hildago has a medical condition that may cause him to become lost or easily confused.
He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 210 pounds with black hair and black eyes. Hildago was last wearing a black t-shirt, shorts and socks.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.
