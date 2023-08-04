Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for man last seen in Phoenix

Aug 3, 2023, 5:52 PM | Updated: 6:51 pm

John Hildago, 67, was last seen in the area of Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue in Phoenix. (Phoenix Police Department)

(Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled and John Hildago has been located safely and is home.

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert has been issued Thursday for a 67-year-old Phoenix man.

John Hildago was last seen in the area of Cave Creek Road and East Sweetwater Avenue, police said.

Hildago has a medical condition that may cause him to become lost or easily confused.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 210 pounds with black hair and black eyes. Hildago was last wearing a black t-shirt, shorts and socks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

