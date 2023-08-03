Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A Learjet pilot thought he was cleared to take off. He wasn’t. Luckily, JetBlue pilots saw him

Aug 3, 2023, 3:14 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Federal investigators said Thursday that the pilot of a charter jet took off without permission, creating a “conflict” with a JetBlue plane that was preparing to land on an intersecting runway at Boston’s Logan International Airport in February.

A screen grab from video shot from the JetBlue cockpit captures the moment that the Learjet operated by charter service Hop-A-Jet crossed the runway just in front of the JetBlue plane.

Pilots of the JetBlue Embraer jet estimated they were about 30 feet (9 meters) off the ground when they saw a plane cross in front of them — the captain said he couldn’t estimate how close they were to the smaller plane, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board. The JetBlue pilots were able to pull up and circle around and land safely.

The captain of the Hop-A-Jet said he heard air traffic controllers tell him to line up and wait before taking off — and even repeated the order back to the controller — “but in his mind, they were cleared for takeoff,” the NTSB said.

The Hop-A-Jet plane was being operated by the co-pilot, who told investigators that his captain told him they were cleared to take off.

The captain, Alvaro Donado, said in statement to the safety board, “I cannot understand what happened to me during the clearance, the only thing that comes to my mind is that the cold temperature in Boston affected me, I was not feeling completely well and had a stuffed nose. My apologies.”

Once the Hop-A-Jet plane landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 63-year-old captain and 23-year-old co-pilot were told by the Boston tower that they had taken off without authorization and that the JetBlue plane passed about 400 feet (120 meters) above them as it performed a go-around, the NTSB said in its final report.

A man who answered the phone at Hop-A-Jet headquarters said the company had no comment about the incident or the report. When asked if the captain and co-pilot were still flying for the company, he said he could not provide that information, and hung up.

The incident was one of several early this year that raised alarms about aviation safety in the United States despite the lack of a fatal crash involving a U.S. airline since 2009. The close calls led the Federal Aviation Administration to convene a “safety summit” in March to brainstorm ways to prevent planes from coming too close together.

United States News

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, left, sits onstage for a panel at the 9th Circuit Judicial ...

Associated Press

Justice Kagan supports ethics code but says Supreme Court divided on how to proceed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Justice Elena Kagan publicly declared her support for an ethics code for the U.S. Supreme Court but said there was no consensus among the justices on how to proceed, suggesting the high court is grappling with public concerns over its ethics practices. “It’s not a secret for me to say that […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor wants to defend conviction of former Missouri detective who killed Black man

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A prosecutor is stepping in after Missouri’s attorney general asked an appeals court to reverse the conviction of a former Missouri police officer who is white and killed a Black man in 2019. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker this week asked the state Western District Court of Appeals to […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Police shoot and kill a man in Boise, Idaho who they say called for help, then charged at officers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police officers shot and killed a man who had called them for help on Thursday in Boise, Idaho, according to the Boise police chief. Officers responded at about 10:55 a.m. Thursday to a call from a man requesting police assistance at his apartment, the Idaho Statesman reported. Boise Police Chief Ron […]

17 hours ago

This undated image provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, shows the Jefferson River at the...

Associated Press

Rare otter attack injures three women floating on inner tubes on popular Montana river

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A rare attack by a river otter in southern Montana injured three women floating on inner tubes and inflicted wounds serious enough that one victim had to be airlifted to a hospital, authorities said Thursday. The attack happened near the town of Cardwell on a remote stretch of the Jefferson River, […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Man survives being stabbed through the head with a flagpole, police say

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man is expected to survive being stabbed through the head with a flagpole at a fast-food restaurant in Oklahoma, police said Thursday. The stabbing occurred Wednesday evening at a Sonic in Tulsa and ended with the arrest of Clinton Collins, who was charged with felony maiming, the Tulsa Police Department […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Pediatricians’ group reaffirms support for gender-affirming care amid growing state restrictions

The American Academy of Pediatrics reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming medical care for transgender children on Thursday, even as the treatments face a growing push for bans and restrictions from Republican lawmakers across the U.S. The board of directors for the group, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, unanimously voted to reaffirm its 2018 position on the […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

A Learjet pilot thought he was cleared to take off. He wasn’t. Luckily, JetBlue pilots saw him