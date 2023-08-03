Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

5-year-old girl dies after being struck by starting gate at harness race

Aug 3, 2023, 2:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — A 5-year-old southern Illinois girl has died after a starting gate being hauled by a car prior to a harness race struck her while she was sitting in the grandstand at a county fair, authorities said.

Harper Finn, of Altamont, died Wednesday evening at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, the St. Louis city medical examiner’s office said.

She was hurt Sunday afternoon at the Effingham County Fair. While attending the race, the girl was struck by the folding arm of the starting gate attached to a car that failed to close when it extended into the grandstand, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to the St. Louis hospital.

United States News

FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter ...

Associated Press

Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced to 10 years in prison in $4M health care fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered […]

15 hours ago

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)...

Associated Press

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss.

15 hours ago

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, W...

Associated Press

White House says top Russian official pitched North Korea on increasing sale of munitions to Moscow

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Thursday said U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke last week to North Korean officials during a visit to Pyongyang about increasing the sale of munitions to Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Shoigu made the pitch during his visit to North Korea […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A crash involving a freight train and a car kills 3 people in Oregon

GERVAIS, Ore. (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday and another person was injured when a Union Pacific freight train crashed into a car north of Salem, Oregon, according to law enforcement officials. A 2002 Honda traveling west on a farm access road around 7 p.m. was hit by the train south of Gervais when […]

15 hours ago

FILE - "My body, my choice!" resonates from protesters on the front lawn of the Guam Congress Build...

Associated Press

A federal appeals court just made medication abortions harder to get in Guam

People seeking medication abortions on the U.S. Territory of Guam must first have an in-person consultation with a doctor, a federal appeals court says, even though the nearest physician willing to prescribe the medication is 3,800 miles (6,100 kilometers) and an 8-hour flight away. The ruling handed down Tuesday by a unanimous three-judge panel on […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Attorney Michael Harper holds a photo of Lashawn Thompson's cell in the Fulton County, Ga., ...

Associated Press

Family of man who died in bedbug-infested cell in Georgia jail reaches settlement with county

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Fulton County has reached a settlement with the family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in the county jail’s psychiatric wing, the family’s lawyers said Thursday. Lashawn Thompson, 35, died in September, three months after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Attorneys Ben Crump […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

5-year-old girl dies after being struck by starting gate at harness race