UNITED STATES NEWS

A crash involving a freight train and a car kills 3 people in Oregon

Aug 3, 2023, 1:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GERVAIS, Ore. (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday and another person was injured when a Union Pacific freight train crashed into a car north of Salem, Oregon, according to law enforcement officials.

A 2002 Honda traveling west on a farm access road around 7 p.m. was hit by the train south of Gervais when the vehicle tried to cross the railroad tracks, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The investigation showed that the driver failed to obey a traffic control device near the tracks, the statement said.

The people who died were identified as: Catarino Hernandez Guzman, 31; Francisco Lopez, 33; and Jesus Carrera Avendano, 22.

A 26-year-old passenger, Anselmo Caballero Herrera, was flown to a hospital, the Statesman Journal reported.

Alcohol or other drugs were not a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office statement.

