Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ex-police union boss gets 2 years in prison for $600,000 theft

Aug 3, 2023, 12:43 PM

FILE - Ed Mullins leaves the courthouse in New York, Feb. 23, 2022. The former president of one of ...

FILE - Ed Mullins leaves the courthouse in New York, Feb. 23, 2022. The former president of one of the nation's largest police unions was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, for stealing $600,000 from a fund made up of contributions from members of the Sergeants Benevolent Association. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The former president of one of the nation’s largest police unions was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday for stealing $600,000 from a fund made up of contributions from members of the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

Ed Mullins was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge John G. Koeltl, who said he was balancing the four decades of police work and numerous charitable deeds Mullins had carried out against the crime he engaged in from 2017 through 2021. Mullins was also ordered to forfeit $600,000 and pay the same amount in restitution.

Mullins, 61, of Port Washington, admitted the theft in January when he pleaded guilty to a wife fraud charge.

He said Thursday that he had “lost” himself in carrying out the crime.

“My regret cannot be put into words,” Mullins said. “I make no excuses. I made an incredibly bad decision.”

His deal with prosecutors called for a sentence of up to 3 1/2 years in prison, which is what prosecutors requested.

The SBA, which represents about 13,000 active and retired sergeants, is the nation’s fifth-largest police union.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Rothman said Mullins had an outward persona of being the union’s fearless leader.

But, she said, “Behind closed doors, he was a thief, a liar.”

In October 2021, Mullins resigned as head of the SBA after the FBI searched the union’s Manhattan office and his Long Island home. Weeks later, he retired from the New York Police Department.

Prosecutors said Mullins stole money in part to pay for meals at high-end restaurants and to buy luxury personal items, including jewelry. Sometimes, they said, he charged personal supermarket bills to the union and counted costly meals with friends as business expenses.

His lawyer, Thomas Kenniff, told the judge that his client did not live lavishly on his roughly $250,000 salary.

“This once mighty figure sits humble before this court,” he said, noting the shame Mullins must now endure.

Mullins declined comment as he left the courthouse.

In a release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the sentence shows that “no one — not even high-ranking union bosses — is above the law.”

United States News

Associated Press

US Rep. Manning, of North Carolina, is injured in a car accident and released from hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, a North Carolina Democrat, was injured in a car accident Thursday in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said. The second-term congresswoman was traveling in Greensboro in a car driven by a staff member when the accident occurred between 9 and 9:30 a.m., […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint...

Associated Press

Testimony from Hunter Biden associate provides new insight into their business dealings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Focusing on the Bidens rather than Donald Trump’s federal court appearance, House Republicans released a transcript Thursday of their interview with Hunter Biden’s former business associate detailing overseas financial dealings by the president’s son. The more than five-hour closed-door interview with Devon Archer by the House Oversight Committee, released hours before Trump’s […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

A dancer is fatally stabbed after a confrontation in New York, prompting a tribute from Beyoncé

NEW YORK (AP) — The fatal stabbing of a gay man after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyoncé song and young men who apparently took offense has outraged New York City’s LGBTQ community and spurred Beyoncé herself to post a tribute on her website. No arrests have been […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Home on Long Island Sound in Greenwich, Connecticut sells for almost $139 million

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Copper Beech Farm, with 50 acres (20 hectares) of waterfront property in the tony New York suburb of Greenwich, has sold for just under $139 million, believed to be a record home sale in Connecticut, Sotheby’s International Realty said Thursday The estate, once owned by a family that helped start what […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

New York City train derailment leaves several passengers with minor injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Several passengers suffered minor injuries when a commuter train derailed in New York City on Thursday, officials said. About 100 riders were on the Long Island Rail Road train when it derailed shortly after 11 a.m. east of the Jamaica station in Queens, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesperson said. A Fire […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi ex-law enforcement charged with civil rights offenses against 2 Black men during raid

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid, before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday as the former […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Ex-police union boss gets 2 years in prison for $600,000 theft